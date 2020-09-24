Like most things in 2020, The Philadelphia Tribune’s Women of Achievement celebration looked a little different this year. The event, which was previously held at Philadelphia’s prestigious Union League, went digital this year Thursday in response to the pandemic.
The 12th annual event was emceed by media consultant and Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Monique Braxton after attendees were welcomed by Philadelphia Tribune President/CEO Robert W. Bogle.
“The Tribune is once again pleased to recognize women who have made significant contributions, not only to their respective organizations but also to the communities they serve,” Bogle said. “We honor and celebrate this prestigious group of women, their accomplishments and their unwavering commitment to success.”
The event’s keynote speaker, Lincoln University President Brenda Allen, said that while she was inspired by the women being honored, her speech was inspired by something from social media.
“The inspiration for my talk today emanates from a slogan on a T-shirt, a T-shirt that miraculously appeared on my Facebook page. I say it was miraculous because it appeared on the very day that I was facing a big decision. A decision to either stand on principle or walk away in comfort. The T-shirt had my name followed by the phrase, ‘They whispered to her you cannot withstand the storm, she whispered back, I am the storm.'”
Allen said the phrase brought to mind iconic Black women like Rosa Parks, Ida B. Wells, Fannie Lou Hamer and many more, so she decided to let them be her guide.
“So pondering that decision that day with these brave and courageous women guiding my psyche, I was pushed to think back on my own career and in particular the struggles faced by women of color across professions," she said. "There are struggles that often require us to choose between being the calm and being the storm. Sometimes those choices can arrest career advancement. I realized, on that day, that my entire career has been about choosing the storm.”
The 14th president of Lincoln University said facing those “storms” has been easier with the help of the strong women in her life.
“I know any success that I have had has been the cumulative experiences of a lot of people who took a lot of time and did a lot of investing in me as a person and as a professional. Many of them were women, starting from my mom, Anna Allen, and my two sisters who have always made me feel that there is nothing in the world that I couldn’t achieve. When you go out to the world and have that attitude from home, you sort of present yourself in such a way that you know people just continue to invest in you,” Allen said.
Profiles of the honorees and trailblazers are featured in this month’s Tribune magazine, which will be published in Sunday's edition.
The honorees include:
- Rachel Ferguson, chief innovation and global officer at Visit Philadelphia.
- Mellita Neely, director of Medicare product strategy at Independence Blue Cross.
- Angela Val, chief administration officer at the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.
- Shammy Jones, vice president and general counsel at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority.
- Erika James, dean of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
- Raquel Jordan, senior specialist for human resources digital technology at Comcast NBCUniversal.
- Akida Neely, project manager for Comcast Business Enterprise Solutions at Comcast NBCUniversal.
- Nicole R. Strokes, associate provost for diversity, equity and inclusion at Saint Joseph’s University.
- Naketa Mullins, Medicare enrollment manager at AmeriHealth Caritas.
- Joce-Lyn Hanton, assistant director for Crothall Healthcare at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
- Funmi Williamson, chief customer officer and senior vice president/customer operations at PECO.
- Lisa E. Griffin, senior vice president of enterprise operations at Jefferson Health.
The event and magazine also recognize trailblazing women who have paved the way for future generations.
This year’s trailblazers are:
- Michelle R. Howard-Vital, former president of Cheyney University.
- Blanche Burton-Lyles, founder/CEO of the National Marian Anderson Museum.
- Audrey Johnson-Thorton, founder of the American Women’s Heritage Society.
- Linda B. Watson, president of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women and the American Women’s Heritage Association of Belmont Mansion.
