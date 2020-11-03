This story was updated at 12:30 p.m.
Election Day is here.
Polling places opened in Philadelphia at 7 a.m. for in-person voting across the city. But more than 400,000 voters have cast their ballots already cast mail-in ballots.
Officials have warned of long lines at polling places for the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, that was expected to draw massive turnout.
10:45 p.m.
Lines were short around 10 a.m. outside the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellent in West Oak Lane, which is part of the 50th Ward that traditionally draws some of the highest levels of turnout in the city.
After casting her ballot inside the mosque, Kiana Bebee said she wanted to vote in person because she questioned whether her ballot would be counted if she voted by mail.
“I didn’t trust the mail-in ballots,” said Bebee, 30.
Bebee said she voted for change in the presidential election because “everything is going wrong.”
Standing outside the mosque was state Rep. Chris Rabb, a Democrat running to maintain his seat in the 200th legislative district.
Rabb, who also is a Democratic committee person and ward leader, said he has been visiting polling places in his district since the polls opened and witnessed longer lines in Black neighborhoods compared to white neighborhoods.
Rabb believed that Trump’s attacks on voting by mail and the U.S. Postal Service contributed to Black Philadelphia voters distrusting mail-in ballots. He added that voting in-person was culturally important for Black voters.
“There’s something about being here that has greater meaning, I think, to African Americans because voter suppression is the norm,” Rabb said.
Robert Boykin, a Democratic committee person in Philadelphia’s 50th Ward, 30th Division, said voting at the mosque was calm that morning with no issues. He noticed a lot of first time voters casting ballots there.
Deatria Lopez, 56, said she was working at the polling place at Concerned Black Men for the first time.
Lopez said she was motivated to cast a ballot on Tuesday because this election was different.
“There’s too much stuff happening out here,” Lopez said. “People getting killed. It’s bad out here now. We need a change.”
12:30 p.m.
About 75 voters began lining up outside the polling place at Concerned Black Men Inc. at 6 a.m. — an hour before polls opened, Candy Heard said.
“It was dark out here! They were trying to vote early and beat the crowd,” said Heard, the Democratic committee person for the 10 Ward, 4th Division, who was stationed at the nonprofit along the 7200 block of N 21st St.
Around noon, Heard was sitting outside Concerned Black Men in a folding chair and there was no line to vote. Heard said she’s served as a committee person for the past decade and never had she seen so many voters turnout so early.
At least six voters brought their mail-in ballots to the polling place to be “spoiled” so they could instead vote in-person, Heard said.
Deatria Lopez, 56, was working at the polling place at Concerned Black Men for the first time.
This is a developing story. Visit phillytrib.com for updates.
