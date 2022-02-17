The Philadelphia Tribune honored prominent Philadelphians in the areas of business and health Thursday at the annual Christopher J. Perry/Carter G. Woodson Black History Awards.
The event, which was held virtually for the second year in the row due the pandemic, was emceed by NBC 10’s weekday mornings anchor Erin Coleman.
“We come together to celebrate African American history and its lasting impact on our society and culture,” Coleman said.
“Although we celebrate Black history in February, every day is Black history,” she added. “I encourage you to both remember and honor the work of African Americans who've contributed to the greatness of this country.”
This year’s honorees included Kenneth Scott, president and CEO of Beech Enterprises; Della Clark, president and CEO of The Enterprise Center; and Dr. Orlando Kirton, surgeon-in-chief and chair of the Department of Surgery at Jefferson Health Abington.
“Today, African American history and culture make up people's story and for 138 years, the Philadelphia Tribune has recorded a great deal of that history and the African American experience,” said Robert W. Bogle, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Tribune media group.
“We celebrate history makers, Della Clark, Dr. Orlando Curtin and Dr. Kenneth Scott,” he added. “These honorees have truly been a part of our city's narrative.”
The event’s keynote speaker was the Rev. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Waller spoke to the virtual crowd about the importance of self worth and how working together can bring societal change.
“You need to recognize that there are those who still recognize that Black people are important,” Waller said. “The real question is, when will we? When will we recognize our own prowess?
“When will we recognize that there are enough of us here, that if we band together, we can determine every political race,” he said. “Together, we can inform our own economy. If we band together, we can influence policy and procedure. If we band together, we make a difference.
“We’re in a moment where we need to remember who we are,” he added. “We’re in a movement where we need to remember that we’re the original people. We’re in a moment where we need to remember that we’re resilient people.”
He also reminded attendees that they can make a difference in Philadelphia.
“The city of Philadelphia is a tale of two cities in the sense that we have underfunded schools and many of schools are getting an improper education and yet we’re the place where Jack and Jill was founded,” Waller said.
“We’re a city where people are hurting and in need of help, but this is the place where The Links were found,” he said. “We’re in a place where Black men are dying in the street, but we’re also a place where the boule was founded.
“We’re in a place where people are wrestling with illiteracy and poverty, but we're also the place where the oldest Black newspaper is,” he added. “We have a challenge to recognize that some of us recognize the need. Some of us have the ability to do something about it.”
In closing, Waller offered the crowd some advice on how they can change the future by remembering their purpose.
“In Harold Cruse’s great work 'The Crisis of the Negro Intellectual,' he argued, to who are we accountable?” Waller said. “Those of us who had access to power. Those of us who have the ability to do something.
“Will we become a part of what the problem has been or will we remember who we are?” he added. “Will we step into the legacy of those in the Reconstruction? Will we remember those who got us here? When we do that, we will overcome. Just remember who you are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.