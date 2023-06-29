I-95 Collapse

Traffic barely moves in a neighborhood near an elevated section of Interstate 95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Drivers began longer commutes Monday after an elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia a day earlier following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

Traffic patterns in and around the repaired section of Interstate 95 have largely normalized since the span reopened last Friday, according to a new study from transportation analytics company INRIX.

The independent analysis also found that congestion in the days after the deadly collapse was limited to roadways near the site in Northeast Philadelphia, meaning the June 11 incident never yielded the regional traffic nightmare some had anticipated.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

