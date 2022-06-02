The city’s housing agency in partnership with Frankel Enterprises and the city of Philadelphia on Tuesday celebrated the completion of 30 family-sized, affordable townhomes — The Residences at Diamond Village on Diamond Street, between North 8th and North 11th streets.
The development will be home to mostly first-time home buyers and former residents of the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s Norris Homes. Built in 1952, Norris Homes was demolished in 2020.
It was made possible by a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant, awarded to the city of Philadelphia and PHA in 2014. Diamond Village represents the final stage of that funding, which included several phases of redevelopment and public-private partnerships.
The homes have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a rear patio. All of the homebuyers met income eligibility requirements and were encouraged to complete homeownership counseling.
“When Philadelphians are given access to opportunities such as homeownership, they are given the power to change the trajectory of life for themselves and for future generations,” said CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah, PHA president and CEO. “The best way to stop the surge in violence is to ensure families and children have the basic necessities so they can succeed at work and excel in school. Homeownership does just that. It builds wealth, stabilizes homes and restores communities.”
Homeownership helps to stabilize neighborhoods, helps to eliminate blight, creates generational wealth and balances the volume of market-rate homes in gentrifying neighborhoods, according to PHA.
“We are incredibly proud to welcome new homeowners to The Residences at Diamond Village and honored to have families choose to live in the homes we built,” said Zachary Frankel, principal of Frankel Enterprises. “Reactivating vacant property to create high-quality homes that will last for generations is transformational for this neighborhood and the families that live here.”
This development, the Residences at Diamond, is the second to be built by Frankel Enterprises. In 2019, the company completed West Popular Homes, a 26-townhome development at 11th and Wallace streets. This fall, Frankel Enterprises will break ground on 73 single-family homes in a yet-to-be-named development in the Sharswood section of North Philadelphia. For more information and applications, please go to the website: PhillyWorkForceHomes.com.
“Thanks to the hard work, vision and partnership that we have with the Philadelphia Housing Authority, the City of Philadelphia, City Council and Frankel Enterprises, this is another really good day of affordable housing coming on line for Philadelphians,” said Council President Darrell L. Clarke, whose 5th District includes the development.
U.S. Rep Dwight Evans, said, “I was pleased to work diligently with the city government to aid PHA’s application for the $30 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative federal grant, and I’m happy to see the initiative succeeding for Philadelphians.”
Donna Richardson, CEO of Norris Community Resident Council, said PHA is critical to building sustainable communities with quality affordable housing, public transportation, commercial corridors and other community assets.
“The residents that move in here will attend local schools, shop at nearby businesses and become a part of the fabric of the neighborhood,” Richardson said.
