Philadelphia had quite the year. Whether it was community leaders advocating for gun violence changes as the city, saw its deadliest year since 1990 or landmark legislation passed to improve the relationship between police and civilians. In addition, a councilmember was convicted of federal corruption. Here are some of the top local political stories.
Philly reaches 500 homicides
On Nov. 26, Philadelphia reached 500 homicides tying its deadliest homicide total since 1990 and the most in the city's history.
As nothing substantial was done to help curb the shooting throughout Philadelphia, as of Monday the city has 555 homicides (476 by gunfire) and 1,827 non-fatal shootings this year, according to statistics from the City Controller's office.
Inquiry: Outlaw OK'd use of tear gas on protesters
During 2020 unrest in Philadelphia following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a report from City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart revealed Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw approved the deployment of tear gas.
The report faulted city leaders such as Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney for failing to prepare for massive unrest adequately.
“The investigation shows that the root cause of the lack of planning was a lack of leadership at the highest levels,” Rhynhart said.
Leaders call for end to state ban on local gun regulations
In February, local leaders gathered after the Olney Transportation Center mass shooting.
Sen. Sharif Street called on the GOP to consider changes to the pre-emption law or take up a series of gun control proposals considered by state Democrats.
Eliminating that law would allow Philadelphia to enact gun laws.
"The Pennsylvania General Assembly has not only refused to enact sensible gun regulations at the state level, but it also continues to block cities from enacting their own local gun laws,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.
Dougherty, Henon convicted on federal charges
Councilmember Bobby Henon and electricians union boss John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty were found guilty of conspiracy.
Dougherty was convicted of eight of the 11 charges he faced and Henon 10 of 18 counts.
The men face up to 20 years in jail after it was found Dougherty bribed Henon with a $70,000 no-show union job and over $20,000 in sporting event tickets.
Pa.’s largest gun show promoter to stop selling ‘ghost gun’ kits
In March, Eagle Arms Productions announced it would stop selling "ghost gun" kits.
In the first two months of 2021, 80 of these firearms were seized by law enforcement.
At the time of the announcement, more than 380 people had been shot, a 48% increase compared to 2020 at the same time.
“We’ve become the first state in the nation to do something about this, to bridge the strained relationships between gun enthusiasts and those who want more gun reform,” Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Today, we here in Philadelphia show it’s possible.”
Some critique Kenney administration
According to several city leaders in June, Mayor Jim Kenney was losing the city's trust.
The handling of the city's vaccination rollout and lack of results in addressing gun violence were among the main reasons. There were also the aggressive police tactics against protesters rallying against police brutality after the murder of George Floyd. The mishandling of rediscovered remains from the city-sanctioned 1985 MOVE bombing was also a reason.
“At a certain point, in an administration that continues to do things like this, you have to ask yourself: When does the mayor resign?” said the Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, pastor of Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church.
“Kenney often does this thing where he defers big decisions to people under him so that when something goes down, Kenney can say, ‘Well, I didn’t do it,’” Abdul-Aliy Muhammad, co-founder of the Black and Brown Workers Cooperative, said.
Black clergy group puts on pressure for recreation center redevelopment
In a year plagued by historic levels of gun violence, the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity continuously pushed for more urgent restorations to be made to recreation centers across Philadelphia.
Many of the city’s recreation centers are decayed and lack proper staffing, support, or programs to serve the youth in the communities. As a result, some of the facilities have been closed in neighborhoods of mostly Black and brown residents who need them the most.
“We want immediate results, immediate funding. We don’t want to wait for the Philadelphia Rebuild plan to effect. It’s already supposedly in effect,” said Rev. Robert Collier Sr., president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity.
Driving Equality bill passes
In October, a Driving Equality bill spearheaded by Councilmember at-large Isaiah Thomas was passed in the City Council. The bill focuses on amending a primary traffic violation and what should be secondary, thus limiting the amount of Motor Vehicle Code stops.
“Councilmember Isaiah Thomas’s bill, which aims to reduce the vast racial disparities in motor vehicle stops by police, is a great first step to building more trust between our police and communities of color,” said a statement released by the Defender Association of Philadelphia.
Officials and students speak out for children's safety
Cayla Waddington, a high school student, stood in front of a media group and said a teenager's lack of resources and support leads young people down the wrong path.
Waddington referenced the gun violence epidemic plaguing Philadelphia and why adults need to listen to what children and teenagers say.
“We see how things are in the world without a space to talk about the issues that plague our communities and our society. As a result, teens and children harbor their feelings of fear and hopelessness. The fallout comes when grades drop, and students begin acting out,” she said.
Krasner says there's 'not a big spike in crime'
District Attorney Larry Krasner caused quite the media storm when he said, “there is not a big spike in crime. That is not true. There is also not a big spike in violent crime. So neither one of these things is true. And it’s very important to recognize that.”
Although technically correct, he drew the ire of Philadelphians as gun violence ravaged the city in 2021.
In an op-ed published by The Philadelphia Inquirer, former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter said, "Words matter. Words impact, and trigger, and hurt. Words mean something from elected officials."
A week later, Krasner said, “We are up against a terrible spike in gun violence.”
The district attorney apologized.
“My words unintentionally hurt people,” he said.
