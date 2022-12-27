From the city of Philadelphia getting new leaders in education to a district school receiving top honors from the U.S. Army, record-setting enrollment for a HBCU and the renovation and unveiling of two new centers at Cheyney and Temple universities, here are the top 10 local education stories of 2022.
School district has new superintendent
Tony Watlington Sr. is the new superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.
Watlington was the former superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina. He replaced William Hite, who was the longest-tenured superintendent in the history of the school district.
Delaware State sees record enrollment
For the first time in its 131-year history, Delaware State University has enrolled more than 6,200 students, up from 5,659 in 2021.
The achievement marks the fourth time in the last five years the university has grown its enrollment. The HBCU has a strategic goal to reach 7,500 students by 2026 and 10,000 students by 2029.
Drexel reduces tuition for community college transfers
Starting in 2023, community college graduates who transfer from Pennsylvania or New Jersey will be eligible to receive a 50% tuition discount to continue their education at Drexel University.
The initiative is through Drexel Promise, a program that aims to attract community college student transfers and help them get across the finish line to earn a bachelor’s degree.
District high school receives top honor from Army
The Philadelphia Military Academy has received the highest ranking from the Department of the Army as a Gold Star, which represents the Honor Unit with Distinction (HUD). HUD status represents a significant achievement as it places the Philadelphia Military Academy among top JROTC (junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) programs in the country.
There are over 1,700 Army JROTC programs and 3,400 total JROTC programs in the U.S. and overseas. Less than 5% of the Army JROTC programs achieve HUD recognition.
Girard College gets new president
Chicago educator F. Christopher Goins has been named the new president of Girard College. Goins is a nationally recognized equity-focused educator whose career has been devoted to expanding opportunities for children for 22 years.
He previously served as the chief equity officer of Thrive Chicago, a non-profit focused on strengthening the capacity and performance of youth-serving organizations citywide.
Cheyney to renovate historic home
Cheyney University is renovating Melrose Cottage into a multi-functional facility thanks to a $500,000 National Park Services grant.
The new welcome center will display a portion of Cheyney’s collection of historical records and a gift shop. The university will relocate the admission office to the building and train staff and students to be campus and community guides.
Central High’s president makes history
Katharine Davis is the 15th president of Central High School. She is the first woman and the first African American to lead the high school.
Davis is a member of Central’s 264th graduating class. She is the sixth alumnus to lead the school — the first in nearly 40 years. Prior to being named the president at Central, she was the principal of the C.W. Henry School.
Philly student named Gates Scholar
Philadelphia native Jemille Duncan was named one of 300 seniors selected for the highly competitive scholarship from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Scholarship.
A graduate of Multicultural Academy Charter School, Duncan has been working in government and politics since he was 14 years old. He is a college student at Swarthmore College and wants to be a lawyer.
PASSHE gets increase in funding
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education received $552.5 million from the 2022-2023 state budget, a $75 million increase from $477.5 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year. The largest one-time increase since the system was founded in 1983.
The system also received $125 million in one-time federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. In total, the state budget invested $677.5 million in the state-owed university system and its students.
Temple opens anti-racism center
Temple University opened its new Center for Anti-Racism for Africology & African and American Students. The center will bring together Temple’s researchers, practitioners and expertise to explain and solve problems of racial inequity and injustice.
Temple’s professor of instruction Timothy N. Welbeck, Esq. will serve as director of the center. The center was made possible by a $1.3 million state grant that was secured by state Sen. Sharif Street, D-3rd District, and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-181st District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.