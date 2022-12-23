With gun violence continuing to plague the streets of Philadelphia and the city surpassing the grim milestone of 500 gun-related deaths this week, there were several stories in 2022 centered on that crisis. There were also stories highlighting the efforts of various politicians and law officials attempting to solve the problem.
Here are the top crime stories from this year:
Officials release report on over 2,000 shootings
The report by the 100 Shooting Review Committee was released with data from over 2,000 shootings such as the source of the guns, prior criminal record of shooters, gun case dispositions, bail and recidivism.
The committee, which has City Council members, law officials and public health leaders, released this report in an effort to help combat the city’s rising gun violence issue.
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, said that city leaders are working tirelessly every day to address gun violence.
Johnson, the chairman of City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, said the data suggest a large group of Philadelphia’s shooters were once victims of gun violence.
“One day, Commissioner (Danielle) Outlaw was giving a presentation, and the data revealed that a lot of our shooters were once victims of gun violence themselves,” Johnson said. “I’m going to say it again: The majority of our shooters were once victims of gun violence themselves. That shows us that we have to take a specific focus on those individuals who are most likely to kill or be killed here in the city of Philadelphia.”
Four teens shot in drive-by outside Overbrook High
Four teenage students were injured in a shooting near a high school in West Philadelphia on Nov. 21, just after classes were dismissed for Thanksgiving break, authorities said.
The students, two 15-year-old girls and two 16-year-old boys, were taken to hospitals in stable condition, John Stanford, first deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, had said at a news conference that day.
The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. outside a beauty salon and about a block from Overbrook High School. Stanford said a group of students had been standing outside the salon when someone inside a passing silver SUV fired at them.
According to reports, the incident took place around 11:30 a.m. after students had received an early dismissal from school because of parent-teacher conferences.
The school district’s spokesperson Monique Braxton, told AP that the Office of School Safety said the students were at a corner store when the shooting occurred. Police said the shots came from inside a silver Hyundai SUV. On Wednesday evening, officers said the silver Hyundai SUV had been located and was towed.
Officer Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department, said that the victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Lankenau Medical Center.
No immediate motive for the shooting was released.
One dies after 5 students shot outside of Roxborough High
An ambush outside of Roxborough High School saw five students shot with one, 14-year-old Nicholas Elizade, left dead after succumbing to his injuries.
Officials say the shooting occurred a little before 5 p.m. following a scrimmage between Roxborough and two other schools. Officials also say they believe Elizade was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred.
Pa. House of Representatives vote to impeach Krasner
In a 107-85 vote that fell largely along party lines, Pennsylvania state legislators decided to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner.
The state House vote followed a long winded debate from sides of the aisle arguing for and against the impeachment.
“Today is our chance to put all politics aside and do what is right based upon the facts,” state Rep. Martina White said prior to the vote. “Today we must stand for accountability by sending these impeachment articles to the Senate.”
“Today is a sad day in this chamber,” said state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta. “If you look at what is before us and when we think about the sacred obligation we have as members of this august body this is not what we should be doing.”
Earlier in the process during a public hearing held by a Pennsylvania House committee investigating Krasner, mothers of gun violence victims shared their stories of despair and heartbreak.
“Shattered and broken I sit here before you,” said Nakisha Billa, mother of 21-year-old gun violence victim Domonic Billa, during her testimony. “Stricken with grief from the time I arise in the morning to the moment I lay down to rest — only my soul can’t find any.”
Billa also shared her reasoning as to why her faith in the progressive prosecutor has since diminished since her son’s passing.
“Mr. Krasner was supposed to have been the relief of unfair practices that our community has endured for years — or so I thought. It has either been extreme jail time sentences for low level offenses or ... slaps on the wrists are given for violent crimes.”
Sen. Haywood stages City Hall sit-in to demand action on gun violence
After receiving no response from the Kenney administration on discussing a plan to reduce Philadelphia’s gun violence, state Sen. Art Haywood held a sit-in within City Hall to get his message across.
“So that’s why we reached the conclusion that a sit-in would help make it clear why we need to change what we’re doing by the city needs to change what it’s doing to prevent gun violence,” Haywood said.
Haywood and his supporters were later set to meet with Kenney in late April.
City begins screening middle and elementary school students for guns
In an effort to combat the wave of gun violence befalling the city, the School District of Philadelphia announced that they will begin periodically screening middle and elementary school students for weapons.
We understand that there are mixed emotions about this,” Monica Lewis, a school district spokesperson said at the time of the move. She no longer works for the district.
“There are some who are in favor of because they know that it’s an effort to keep students and staff safe and we know that there are some who aren’t in favor of because they feel like it’s intrusive and we understand that and we respect their opinion, but we hope that they understand that anything that we are doing is with the safety and the well-being of the students and staff in mind,” Lewis said.
Controller’s report shows discrimination in police response times.
A report analyzing the Philadelphia Police Department’s budget and spending was released in October by then-City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
In the report, Rhynhart identifies discrimination in the department’s response time to 911 calls, stating that calls placed in predominantly Black neighborhoods are responded to at a significantly slower rate than calls placed in white neighborhoods.
Rhynhart also listed other operational inefficiencies that she says keeps the department from operating at its best.
“This report provides a path forward to revamp policing and build trust with the communities it serves,” said Rhynhart. “People should feel safe in their neighborhood, no matter where they live, and this report is an important step toward that.”
Rhynhart resigned as city controller and is running to be the Democratic candidate for mayor.
New coalition to tackle gun violence crisis
With gun violence continuing to be a prevalent issue within the city, the new Coalition to Save Lives said it is hoping to help coordinate the efforts of city stakeholders responsible for public safety.
Founded by the Philadelphia Foundation and the William Penn Foundation, in partnership with Urban Affairs Coalition, Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, and the Philadelphia Equity Alliance, a coalition consisting of 70 groups representing a cross-section of community and faith-based organizations, nonprofits and the business community is attempting to provide the city’s gun violence prevention stakeholders with the tools and resources necessary to deal with the issue.
“Last year there were 562 homicides in our city. The vast majority — 506 people — were lost to gun violence. We are on a similar pace this year,” said Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. “The future of Philadelphia is at stake and we are all stakeholders who have a shared responsibility to step forward and contribute to effect change.
Estelle Richman is the coalition’s executive director and her main responsibility will be building relationships with the community organizations “essential in the delivery of services and supports to individuals at high risk of becoming involved in a shooting,” according to a release from the coalition.
Former Philly cop receives jail sentence for fatal shooting
Heavy hearts packed the courtroom for the sentencing of an ex-Philadelphia police officer — with many walking away disappointed at the outcome.
Former Philadelphia Police officer Eric Ruch was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months for the fatal shooting of Dennis Plowden Jr. in 2017.
Following the sentencing, the family of Plowden along with criminal justice advocates expressed dismay at the judge’s description, ultimately disagreeing with her determination that a lengthy prison sentence was not necessary.
“My brother died in vain,” said Diamond Plowden, the sister of Dennis Plowden Jr., to reporters outside of the courthouse. “We waited five long years to have no justice served at all.”
Two face murder charges after South Street shooting
Two men were arrested in Richmond, Virginia, and charged with murder in connection with the South Street shooting that killed three people and wounded 11, District Attorney Larry Krasner said.
Investigators said they believe all those involved in the incident are in custody, according to the district attorney’s office.
Two other men were arrested earlier in connection with the shooting.
U.S. Marshals apprehended Rashaan Vereen, 34, and Philadelphia police arrested Quran Garner, 18, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
Outlaw said that, while she has advocated for more officers on patrol, people who shoot into crowded areas do not care about the presence of police.
“The sad reality is that when individuals disregard the laws of our society, and they don’t fear the consequences of their actions, they’re more likely to act in ways that are detrimental to others,” Outlaw said.
