Black labor leaders

Fredrick D. Redmond, left, is secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, center, Elizabeth Powell, is secretary-treasurer of the American Postal Workers Union, and right, Joseph Bryant, is president of the SEIU. -SUBMITTED PHOTOS

 Johann Calhoun Tribune News Editor

Fredrick D. Redmond, left, secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, center, Elizabeth Powell, secretary-treasurer of the American Postal Workers Union, and right, Joseph Bryant, president of the SEIU. -SUBMITTED PHOTOS

Some of the largest labor unions in the nation now have African-Americans in top levels of leadership, representing workers nationally and internationally.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.