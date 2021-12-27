From students returning to full in-person learning to a university president and principal making history, a future departure from the school district’s top leader and a HBCU launching a science-and-tech hub, here are the top 10 local education stories of 2021.
School district returns to in-person learning
The School District of Philadelphia returned to five-day in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. For many students, it was the first time seeing a classroom since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district relied on layered strategies including universal masking, social distancing, testing of all staff members, and quarantining and isolating when necessary.
Superintendent Hite leaving school district
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite announced in September that he will not renew his contract at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Hite, who has been one of the longest-tenured superintendents in the history of the district, will remain in his role until Aug. 31, 2022.
The search for a new superintendent, led by the Board of Education along with search firm Isaacson Miller, is ongoing. A decision will be made in spring 2022.
Temple gets new president
Former dean and professor of the School of Professional Studies at Columbia University Jason Wingard became the 12th president of Temple University over the summer.
The West Chester, Pennsylvania, native became the first African-American president in the university's 137-year history.
He replaced former president Richard M. Englert, who retired after 45 years in 17 different positions at the university.
Dobbins principal makes history
North Philadelphia native Shervon Thompson is the first alumnus in Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical Education High School’s 85-year history to serve as principal.
She replaced former principal Toni Damon, who led the school for nine years. Thompson graduated from Dobbins, located at 2150 W. Lehigh Ave., in 1996.
Cheyney launches science-and-tech hub
Cheyney University announced plans to launch a Life Sciences and Technology hub.
The hub, which is located in the university’s Science Center, will provide programming designed to support science students, connecting them with resources and guidance to help them acclimate to scientific studies and career work.
Twenty-five percent of Cheyney students now major in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), a 13% increase from the 2017-2018 academic year. The university has a goal of reaching 30% in those majors over the next two years.
Delaware State president leads HBCU board
Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen has been named chairperson of President Joe Biden's advisory board on historically Black colleges and universities.
The President's Board of Advisors works directly with the White House Initiative on HBCUs, which Jimmy Carter established in 1980.
Allen became president of Delaware State University in January 2020, after serving as provost and executive vice president since July 2017.
Philly student named Gates Scholar
Akayla Brown was named one of 300 seniors selected for the highly competitive scholarship from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Scholarship.
The scholarship covers Brown’s full cost for college including tuition, fees, room and board, books, transportation and other personal expenses for five years.
Brown, who graduated from Bodine High School, is currently a freshman at Howard University.
Graduates earn high school diploma, associate degree
Ninety students from Parkway Center City Middle College became the first group of graduates in Pennsylvania to graduate with both a high school diploma and associate degree.
The group of students earned over $10 million in scholarships, grants and aid. The middle college was developed from a collaboration between The School District of Philadelphia and Community College of Philadelphia
Lincoln University receives scholarship from Jay-Z, Beyoncé
Lincoln University is among five HBCUs selected to be a part of the About Love scholarship.
The scholarship is in partnership with Tiffany & Co. for the Love Scholarship program, Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation. Tiffany & Co. pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields.
Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio were also beneficiaries of the scholarship.
District teacher retires after 47 years
School District of Philadelphia teacher Frances Wilson retired in June after nearly 47 years. At the time, she was the district’s longest-serving teacher.
She started with the school district on Sept. 1, 1974, as a classroom assistant. She became a teacher in 2008 at the Henry H. Houston School in Mount Airy.
After five years at Houston, she left to teach at Chester A. Arthur School in the Graduate Hospital area of South Philadelphia. Prior to retiring, she was the dean of students at Chester A. Arthur School.
