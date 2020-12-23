From the coronavirus pandemic dominating education stories of 2020 to college students making history, School District leaders receiving national recognition, and record setting donations for a school district and two HBCUs, below are the top 10 local education stories of the year.
COVID-19 pandemic disrupts education for students
In a school year unlike any before, students from K-12 schools, colleges, and universities had to adapt to new models of education due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Moving from the traditional classroom setting to a digital landscape, many school districts across the country had to distribute laptops to families, buy portable hotspots, and call on private and corporate donations for assistance.
While huge efforts have been made in the number of students who did not have devices or Internet access when the pandemic first began, there is still no timetable for many districts as far as when both students and educators can return to school.
Lincoln, Delaware State receive MacKenzie Scott donation
Lincoln University and Delaware State each received a $20 million gift from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, one of the most significant benefactors for racial equity causes.
The gift marks the largest single gift ever received by Delaware State University and in Lincoln’s 167-year history.
With her second cycle of charitable donations completed, Scott’s 2020 total of giving is an unprecedented $4.158 billion to 384 nonprofit and charitable organizations.
In July, Scott donated $1.7 billion to 116 organizations, including at least 16 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Deja Bond is first African American women to receive advanced degree in data science from NYU
Philadelphia native Deja Bond became the first African-American woman to earn an advanced degree in data science from New York University. Bond earned a master’s degree from NYU for Data Science in May.
She became interested in “big data,” as some call data science, when she did an internship at the Smithsonian National History Museum in Washington, D.C. as an undergraduate at Spelman College.
Bond, 23, graduated from Girls High International Baccalaureate program in 2014.
Robeson principal named national principal of the year
Paul Robeson High School for Human Services principal Richard Gordon was named the National Association of Secondary School Principals 2021 National Principal of the Year. He was also selected as Pennsylvania’s top principal by the Pennsylvania Principals Association in July.
Since taking over as principal of Robeson in 2013, Gordon has developed a model for college and career readiness with his staff, increased student and parent engagement in the school, increased student enrollment, acquired 30 community partnerships, and achieved an annual 95% student graduation rate.
The state Department of Education named Robeson a “high progress” school in 2017, and removed it from the state’s list of academically “high needs/lowest performing” schools.
Gordon, a 47-year-old native of Camden, New Jersey, has been an educator since 1996.
School District of Philadelphia nurse featured in Time Magazine
Rudolph Blankenburg Elementary School nurse Shelah McMillan is featured in Time Magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year issue, which names frontline healthcare workers as Guardians of the Year.
McMillan, 46, appears on the publication's cover saluting healthcare workers' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She has been with the district for three years and also works as an emergency room nurse at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Since April, she has worked with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, which provides free testing in African American communities in the Philadelphia region that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus.
Cheyney University, Wistar Institute partners for life science program
Cheyney University and The Wistar Institute formed a partnership to expand life science research education, training and business development opportunities in Pennsylvania. The agreement marks the sixth biosciences entity to join the university.
Through the partnership, Cheyney students will participate in The Wistars Institute’s biomedical research and training curriculum and gain hands-on laboratory experience through laboratory courses and internships that can progress into Wistar’s credentialed apprenticeship program.
Students will also train in biomedical research techniques and business development curricula that will be integrated into a comprehensive program over four years.
Nafees Norris becomes first African-American student accepted in biopharmaceutical program at Thomas Jefferson University
North Philadelphia native Nafees Norris is the first African-American accepted into Thomas Jefferson University’s Biopharmaceutical Process Engineering master’s program.
Norris, 26, is currently enrolled in the accelerated 12-month course of study and will graduate in 2021.
He has future plans to continue his work at Jefferson to obtain a Ph.D. He is also developing a scholarship for young kids called The Rise Above award. Norris earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Neumann University earlier this year.
University of Penn pledges $100 million to School District of Philadelphia
The University of Pennsylvania pledged $100 million to the School District of Philadelphia, making the private contribution the largest in the School District’s history.
Penn’s $100 million contribution will be $10 million annually for 10 years. The money will be used to remediate environmental hazards, including asbestos and lead in the public school buildings.
Lincoln University Board extends contract of President Brenda Allen
Lincoln University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved to extend the contract of Lincoln president Brenda Allen. The new five-year term became effective July 1, 2020.
Allen, who became president of the nation’s oldest degree-granting Black university in 2017, is its 14th president.
Since becoming the president of Lincoln, Allen has led the university in raising more funds, improved student retention and the four-year graduation rates, and ensured the schools’ re-accreditation.
Lincoln is now ranked in the top 10 HBCUs in the country and among the top 40 Northern Public Institutions of the United States. The school also has more stability in state funding and a growing enrollment base.
CCP breaks ground on career and technology center
Community College of Philadelphia broke ground on the career and advanced technology center in West Philadelphia.
The $33.5 million technology-rich facility, which will be located at 4750 Market St., will provide career and advanced technology training for Philadelphia’s workforce, in addition to pathways to degrees, industry-recognized credentials and certification for students.
The center will also serve as the primary teaching hub for programs including: Transportation and Logistics Technologies, Advanced Manufacturing and Infrastructure, Health Care, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and the Pre-College STEM Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.