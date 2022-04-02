After being named the new superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia Tony Watlington Sr. said he’s looking forward to listening to the community and learning about the city of Philadelphia.
“I have a passion for student achievement and working with students in our communities,” Watlington said.
“I wake up every morning asking myself the same question, just like the Maasai people in East Africa, who greeted each other every morning with this question ‘How are the children? How are all the children?’” he said.
“I’m looking forward to listening and working with the (Board of Education) president, the board and our community to help provide life-changing opportunities and outcomes for each and every child in the school district of Philadelphia,” Watlington said.
The recent announcement of Watlington caps off a six-month national search by the Board of Education after the district’s current superintendent William R. Hite Jr. announced last fall that he would not renew his contract at the end of the school year, after a decade at the helm of the 120,000-student district.
Watlington, who is the superintendent at the Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina, will officially become the superintendent June 16.
He will continue to serve as superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools, where he will finish out the school year before starting in Philadelphia.
The board will vote to approve Watlington’s contract at its April 7 meeting. Watlington will have a base salary of $340,000 annually, which would have been the same amount that Hite would’ve received if his contract were renewed. His contract would be for five years with a one-year renewal option.
He is the first superintendent selected by a local school board since David Hornbeck in the 1990s.
“I’ll be going back and forth between Philly and North Carolina,” Watlington said. “I’ll be spending a lot of weekends in Philly and I will take some leave in North Carolina so that I can also be here during the week at times.
“I really want to get to know the city of Philadelphia, the students, teachers and the community,” he added. “I want to learn and work with as many people as possible during the transition process.”
Watlington said he will undertake a listening and learning tour in Philadelphia with educators, parents, community members, organizations and lawmakers.
He held a similar tour in Rowan County in North Carolina, visiting each school in his early days as superintendent.
“I will be taking the time to do a listening and learning tour so that I can work to understand all the great folks who already work here in the organization and make sure that I understand their strengths and have an opportunity to know how we’ll work together,” Watlington said.
“I’m also going to get out and be very visible and learn about Philadelphia,” he said. “I want to meet our parent community, students, teachers, local grassroots organizations, City Council, elected officials, individuals in the mayor’s office and continue to get to know all of the school board members.
“I think it’s extremely important to have transparency and build trust,” Watlington added. “They don’t know me, but they will get to know me and I want to know them.”
Board of Education vice president Leticia Egea-Hinton said the onboarding process will be a smooth transition.
“As he gets acclimated here in our school district, Dr. Hite will be instrumental in the onboarding process,” Egea-Hinton said.
“The board will work collaboratively with Dr. Watlington and our school district stakeholders to not only support a smooth transition, but to also ensure we are setting him up for success,” she said. “He will also need the encouragement, support, and positive energy of the entire city.”
Watlington, 51, was selected from a list of more than 400 candidates. He was among three superintendent finalists who came to Philadelphia in March to participate in town halls and roundtables with parents, students, teachers and principals.
John L. Davis Jr., chief of school for Baltimore County Public Schools, and Krish Mohip, deputy education officer of Illinois State Board of Education, were also superintendent finalists.
“Dr. Watlington is a deeply experienced, respected, innovative and visionary educator whose background and expertise make him the right person to become the next superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia,” said Joyce Wilkerson, president of the Board of Education.
“The board is committed to ensuring he is set up for success in this role,” she added.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he’s looking forward to working with Watlington.
“The success of our city and the continued growth of our city relies on how we educate our children and prepare them for the future,” Kenney said. “Schools are at the center of our communities and are the key to our future. That’s why it’s so important that our city selected the right person to lead the schools and serve our children.
“We have that person in Dr. Watlington,” he added. “We all look forward to working together with Dr. Watlington to support students and our school communities.”
