Belmont Plateau in Fairmount, a popular site in Philadelphia for watching fireworks, enjoying a breathtaking view or diamond-studded sky at night, or enjoying a barbeque during the daytime, was the scene of a double-shooting this weekend.
A 19-year-old Black woman was shot in the right shoulder and back, and a 20-year-Black man was shot in the left leg at the Philly-neighborhood hot-spot, 1800 Belmont Mansion Drive, Sunday, just before 1:30 a.m. The incident is still under investigation, according to Philadelphia Police Spokesperson Officer Miguel Torres.
Police were called to the scene following reports of a person with a gun. Officers were informed that two victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The 19-year-old was listed in critical condition and the second victim was in stable condition.
There were reports that there were 200-300 teens and young people gathered at Belmont Plateau on Sunday when someone warned them to leave the area, shortly before the reports of gun-violence.
There was a second double-shooting on Sunday. A 30-year-old Black woman was shot in the back in the 2700 block of North Dover Street in Strawberry Mansion around 9:30 p.m. She was sitting in the back of a Chevrolet when the car was riddled with bullets. She was rushed to Temple Hospital and was listed in critical condition.
A second victim in the North Philadelphia incident, a 38-year-old Black man, was shot in the right arm. He was taken to Roxborough Hospital and was placed in stable condition. Police say the two may have been targeted by someone in a car parked around the corner from the victims' home. The incident is under investigation — no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.
In yet a third double-shooting this weekend, a 71-year-old grandfather and his 5-year-old grandson were shot at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. The incident took place at an Exxon gas station at Passyunk Avenue and South 61st Street while the two were sitting in a car. The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the grandfather was recovering at Presbyterian Hospital.
