Belmont Plateau in Fairmount, a popular site in Philadelphia for watching fireworks, enjoying a breathtaking view or diamond-studded sky at night, or enjoying a barbeque during the daytime, was the scene of a double-shooting this weekend.

A 19-year-old Black woman was shot in the right shoulder and back, and a 20-year-Black man was shot in the left leg at the Philly-neighborhood hot-spot, 1800 Belmont Mansion Drive, Sunday, just before 1:30 a.m. The incident is still under investigation, according to Philadelphia Police Spokesperson Officer Miguel Torres.

