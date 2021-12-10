The Global Philadelphia Association will honor three distinguished African-American leaders during the Seventh Annual Globy Awards on Monday.
“The Globy Awards are an important occasion in our global city to highlight the work of Philadelphians who are engaged in international activities that affect our residents,” said Zabeth Teelucksingh, executive director of the association.
Loree D. Jones, Jillian Patricia Pirtle and Randy E. Hayman will be honored for leadership in community, heritage and preservation, and new sustainable developments.
“I was really surprised,” said Jones, Philabundance CEO and Globy community leader award honoree.
Jones' career has included leadership positions in nonprofit organizations, education and city government.
“I really think this honor is for the organization, for Philabundance and all of our staff,” Jones said. “And I think it really is a recognition of what the team has done, especially during COVID, making sure people have access to food.”
Jones said she's most proud of three Philabundance accomplishments this year.
“One is, we did a program called 'Feed our Restaurant Workers' early in the year," Jones said. "This was for out-of-work restaurant workers.”
The organization has also invested in providing culturally appropriate food for people who identify as Asian and Latinx.
“The other thing we did for the first time is partner with Senator Street during Ramadan and provide meals for people that were breaking their fast,” Jones said.
Every day during Ramadan, Philabundance provided 200 culturally appropriate meals.
“The third thing is, we worked with a restaurant called Norman out of Cherry Hill, a Mediterranean restaurant," Jones said. "And we prepared 70,000 meals for Afghan evacuees."
Jones said she hopes the Globy award will encourage more people to become involved with Philabundance.
Pirtle, CEO of the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society, will receive a Globy for heritage and preservation leadership.
“Philadelphia has always since its creation been the leader for the nation in terms of life, history and culture," Pirtle said. “Global Philadelphia is leading the way to exposing our nation and our world as to what it means to celebrate rich culture, diversity, history and education in the world."
"I am honored beyond words that the Global Philadelphia Association deems me worthy enough to be the recipient of this award for cultural heritage and preservation in the name and legacy of our great Marian Anderson," she said.
Pirtle, the youngest owner of a national historical site in the United States, was introduced to Anderson's life and legacy by Lady Blanche Burton Lyles, who founded the museum and historical society.
“It's amazing to believe and also daunting," Pirtle said. "This building was owned by Marian Anderson in 1924, later by Burton Lyles in 1995, and now myself. As a millennial carrying on that legacy, I am extremely humbled, grateful and honored."
She said one of her missions has been to keep her promise to Burton Lyles by “reminding people of the significance worldwide of Marian Anderson and what she meant to the world.”
“It's so exciting and in such a time as this, as a millennial, to be in leadership," Pirtle said. Millennials are "taking the torch forward into the future and to a new generation. And despite the struggles of it all, we can actually say that as far as historical landmarks are concerned in the United States, millennials are starting to take the helm and lead the way. I'm a classic example of that here at the Marian Anderson Museum.”
New this year is the Sustainable Development Award category, which Philadelphia’s Water Commissioner Randy E. Hayman will receive.
Two of the United Nations' sustainable development goals are being implemented by the Global Philadelphia Association with public art installations related to water.
“Sustainability, it's in our DNA,” Hayman said. “It's what we strive to accomplish and maintain every day at Philadelphia Water, and to win this award and to have this acknowledgement says that we're doing the right things.”
The Philadelphia Water Department has over 2,000 employees, many of them scientists and engineers.
“Some of them are out in the streets," Hayman said. "Some of them are within pump stations. But all of them are smart and dedicated to making sure that we supply clean, fresh water to our citizens of Philadelphia every day. This award shows that even a little person can stand tall if they do the right things.”
Ten years ago, the city started the Green City clean water program to try to eliminate combined sewer overflows. “That was a problem across the country,” Hayman said.
“In our program, we looked at ways to use green infrastructure to help eliminate the overflow," Hayman said. "So you use green gardens, or green roofs, green barrels, green infrastructure versus the gray infrastructure, which is the pipes and all.”
Though the gray infrastructure is still used, Philadelphia Water under Hayman’s leadership introduced the green to alleviate some of the pressure.
“It has been a very dynamic success," Hayman said. "We have more than 800 'regen' infrastructure sites in dozens of neighborhoods. Those sites feature more than three visual green tools like rain gardens that have created nearly 2,000 green acres, each one soaking up a SEPTA bus size. Now that's 27,000 gallons, loads of polluted runoff during a one-inch storm. All of that adds up to 2.7 billion gallons reduction in annual combined sewer overflows.”
That represents roughly a 21% improvement from 2011.
“By focusing on the details in Philadelphia, we are now being recognized internationally for doing the right thing,” Hayman said.
Hayman said it is also important to include the community.
“I'm proud to say we have unique programs," Hayman said. "For example, we had what was called the 'Drink More Tap Murals' in partnership with the Mural Arts Philadelphia and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.”
The Globy Awards ceremony, which will honor a total of six Philadelphians, will take place Monday afternoon at the Westin Philadelphia.
“We are pleased to gather some of the most innovative minds in Philadelphia to honor the great work of our honorees to continue to raise international consciousness in this region,” said Robert J. McNeill, Deloitte’s managing partner for Greater Philadelphia and chairman of the Global Philadelphia Association board.
For more information visit globalphiladelphia.org/globys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.