Three minors were shot just hours apart from each other Thursday as Philadelphia continues to struggle with its gun violence crisis.
A bullet grazed the head of an 8-year-old girl who was caught in an ambush. Two 16-year-olds shot in separate incidents were hospitalized in critical condition.
No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.
The 8-year-old girl was grazed in the head when an ambush shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. Thursday in North Philadelphia, officials said.
The girl was taken to Temple University Hospital following the incident and has since been listed in stable condition.
According to investigators, the incident began when a dark-colored vehicle parked alongside North 13th Street and several men exiting the car, apparently waiting for a white-colored vehicle to pass before opening fire.
When the white vehicle drove past, the men opened fire, unleashing over 40 shots at the vehicle and hitting the driver, a man in his 20s, in the leg.
Officials said they believe the driver of the white vehicle was the target of the shooting.
After being shot, the man crashed his vehicle a couple of blocks away and managed to walk to Temple Hospital. He has since been listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and officials were not able to give descriptions of the five suspects who remain at large.
“We need all of the help we can get to get individuals like this off of the street," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said Thursday following the incident. “It can be anybody walking up and down this street. It could have been somebody out here walking their dog, this little girl was playing. ... It could have been students walking up and down here. This needs to stop and it needs to stop now. “
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement on Twitter that said:
“On a beautiful fall evening in our city, a group of cowards with guns waited on a residential street to open fire on a passing car. Dozens of shots were fired. An adult male in the vehicle was struck in the leg — and so was a little 8-year-old girl who was standing across the street. By the grace of God, they will recover physically. To those responsible: stop putting our resident's — our children's — lives at risk!”
Members and leaders of the Yorktown community expressed surprise following the incident.
“Just being in your home or going to the store is frightening today,” said 20th ward leader Renee McNear. “But in Yorktown this doesn’t really happen here, so I was surprised when I heard all of the police officers and so forth.“
“We are trying to find out what happened and what we can do for this not to happen again,” said Yorktown Community Organization President Patricia Crosby. “We are in the dark about the situation, but I am having an emergency meeting so that the neighbors can be aware of what’s going on.”
The two other shooting incidents occurred earlier in the day.
A 16-year-old girl was shot once in her abdomen on the 2200 block of South 27th Street in South Philadelphia at about 7 p.m., officials said.
The girl was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made in that incident, but officials said they recovered the gun used in the incident inside a grill close to the scene.
Hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back three times on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street in North Philadelphia.
That incident began around 4 p.m. after an altercation between the 16-year-old and his 29-year-old brother, officials said. Investigators suspect that after the altercation, the 29-year-old got a gun and shot the boy.
The boy has since been listed in critical condition. No arrests have taken place.
According to data gathered by the City Controller’s Office, 169 minors have been shot this year, accounting for about 10% of the shooting victims in Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.