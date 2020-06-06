Thousands of people demanding justice for George Floyd flooded the streets of downtown Philadelphia on Saturday, chanting "No justice, no peace!"
Demonstrators gathered near the Philadelphia Museum of Art and its famous "Rocky" steps before setting off for the City Hall area, with the line of marchers stretching for several city blocks along a tree-lined thoroughfare.
The protesters circled City Hall, clapping and shouting, "Black Lives Matter!" as some residents of an apartment building held signs on their balconies reading "BLM" and "Keep Going, Philly," the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
To police officers and National Guard members, they chanted: "What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!"
City officials earlier announced street closures, saying much of the city center, from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River, would be closed to vehicles. A curfew will be in effect again overnight, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., during which time only people with essential duties are allowed out.
Smaller groups also marched in other cities around the state, including several in the Pittsburgh area.
Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck even as he pleaded for air and stopped moving. His death has sparked protests over police treatment of African Americans and racial injustice nationwide.
In Pittsburgh, authorities were searching for someone they said threw an improvised incendiary device at an officer last weekend, resulting in injuries to another officer. Police said the device exploded on the ground near Mellon Square, causing a nearby officer "to suffer concussion-like symptoms."
Robert Swartzwelder, president of Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge 1, said the officer could have been "permanently disfigured, if not killed" if he had been hit by the device.
Authorities announced formation of a task force to investigate what they call a small group of people amid largely peaceful protests "who have attacked journalists, looted businesses, caused property damage and committed other crimes such as arson."
