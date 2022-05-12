At-large City Council member Isaiah Thomas introduced a resolution to hold hearings analyzing a student survey on gun violence in Philadelphia.
Enough is Enough (EIE) is a group in partnership with Thomas' office led by grade-school students who advocate for efforts around gun violence prevention in Philadelphia.
Many teenagers and young adults have been victims of the gun violence plaguing Philadelphia since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2022, there have been 56 shootings with victims younger than 18 (12 homicides).
EIE consists of over 1,300 students from nine Philadelphia high schools, Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School, Boys Latin of Philadelphia, Imhotep Institute Charter School, Mastery Shoemaker, Mathematics Civics and Science Charter School, Overbrook, Parkway Northwest, Strawberry Mansion and Universal Audenried Charter School. The group of student participants' ages range from 12 to 19.
"As a Council member and a coach, I hear far too many stories of youth victims of gun violence on a consistent basis," said Thomas. "While many have thoughts on how this is affecting our students, I felt as though the youth voice was missing from this conversation about them. Therefore, I am humbled to work with Enough is Enough, as they have delivered a legitimate survey encompassing the youth voice in a youth-driven process. I look forward to analyzing and discussing these surveys, as well as the process, in an effort to best serve our young people."
Over 50% (674) of the surveyed students said they worry about their safety. In addition, a majority of the students (850) also indicated that they fear for their family's safety.
"The participants in the Enough is Enough Students Against Gun Violence (EIE) campaign play an integral role in addressing Philadelphia's gun violence," said Erika Woods Asikoye, coordinator for Enough is Enough. The significance of the EIE steering committee is that it is a student group supported by adults that bring together young people from the school district and charter school sectors. When more opportunities like this are not based on competition, we have a greater chance of raising young people that know how to engage with each other regardless of neighborhoods, schools, or ZIP codes. Together those young people will be prepared to advocate for the changes they want to see in Philadelphia, and they will be prepared to lead."
Also according to the survey, the top reasons students feel there is so much gun violence are gang involvement, the desire to be seen as cool and weak gun laws.
Thomas' resolution was moved to the consent agenda and passed unanimously.
"The youth in Philadelphia continue to be impacted by gun violence and yet are hardly ever added to the conversations surrounding prevention," said Asiyah Jones, Youth Leadership & Advocacy Projects Coordinator for CAIR-Philadelphia. "The Enough is Enough Steering Committee gave students the chance to advocate for an issue they are passionate about and a chance to be heard. This resulted in surveying over 1,300 students in this city who also care and want to see a change."
In other Council news:
Councilmember Brian O'Neill, R-10th District, introduced legislation extending a senior tax freeze deadline amid impending property assessment increases.
Philadelphia's Office of Property Assessments (OPA) revealed data that showed the average property value increased by 31% from 2019.
At-large Councilmember David Oh said that he would request that the City Controller's office perform an audit.
"I am drafting a letter to the City Controller," Oh said. "I am asking her to examine this process and how OPA arrived at its values. The methodology is one thing, but what's the actual process? What is the evidence? I want to see the math. I want to see the paperwork that shows what this is. It is astounding that when we look at the rates of increase, it is the poorest neighborhoods, the most crime-ridden neighborhoods, that have some of the highest increases in values, over 50%."
O'Neill's legislation would extend the 2022 Senior Citizen Tax Freeze application deadline to Sept. 30, 2022. In addition, eligible seniors would have to be 65, live with a spouse at least 65 or be at least 50, and be the widow of someone who was at least 65 when they died.
Single applicants have to have an income of or below $33,500 and married couples' income must be $41,500 or less.
"This legislation will protect senior citizens from property tax increases by giving them the opportunity to have their taxes frozen in place at their current rate before these unprecedented property assessments take effect," O'Neill said.
City Council President Darrell Clarke referred the legislation to committee.
