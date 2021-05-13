Health Commissioner Thomas Farley has resigned from his post over his decision to cremate and dispose of human remains belonging to victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing that had been found in the city's Medical Examiner's Office, Mayor Jim Kenney said Thursday.
The mayor asked Farley to resign effective immediately.
"We are moving forward with the family's guidance," he said at a Thursday evening news conference. Kenney said he had an emotional meeting with some MOVE family members early Thursday. "We had a long, difficult meeting."
Michael Coard, a lawyer who accompanied MOVE members to that meeting with Kenney, described their reaction as “outraged, enraged, incensed, but mostly confused.”
Thursday marked the 36th anniversary of the MOVE bombing in West Philadelphia, which left 11 people dead, including five children.
Kenney said that on Tuesday, Farley disclosed that he had learned of human remains found by the city's medical Examiner's Office that belonged to the victims of the MOVE bombing in 2017 during Kenney's first term.
"I would've handled it totally different," the mayor said. "It was the decision of Dr. Farley."
Farley made the decision to cremate and dispose of the remains rather than identify or return them to family members, the mayor said.
“This action lacked empathy for the victims, their family, and the deep pain that the MOVE bombing has brought to our city for nearly four decades," Kenney said.
Kenney has also placed Medical Examiner Dr. Sam Gulino on administrative leave pending a full investigation.
Kenney has appointed Dr. Cheryl Bettigole as acting health commissioner. The Kenney administration will conduct a national search process to fill the position.
On May 13, 1985, the Philadelphia police laid siege to MOVE’s fortified rowhouse at 6221 Osage Ave. following a violent confrontation between law enforcement and members of the Black liberation and revolutionary group.
Police fired thousands of rounds of ammunition into the house and dropped a bomb on the house. City officials allowed the resulting blaze to burn. The fire killed 11 members of the MOVE group, five of them children, and destroyed more than 60 homes.
The MOVE members who died that day were: John Africa, Raymond Africa, Conrad Africa, CP, Frank Africa, Rhonda Africa, Theresa Africa, Katricia “Tree” Dotson, Delisha Africa, Phil Africa and Tomaso Africa. Members of the MOVE organization all took the surname Africa.
During the meeting with the MOVE members, Kenney said he apologized for Farley's actions and for "how the city has treated them for the last five decades."
“I cannot imagine that it means much, but I also offer a formal apology to the Africa family and members of the Movement on behalf of the City of Philadelphia,” Kenney's statement said, “not just for this disgraceful incident, but also for how administration after administration has failed to atone for the heinous act on May 13, 1985 and continues to dishonor the victims.
“I am profoundly sorry for the incredible pain, harm, and loss caused by that horrific day.”
The city has hired outside law firm Dechert LLP to conduct an investigation into the handling of this situation and all remains of the 11 MOVE members that died during the bombing.
Kenney said the investigation will go beyond identifying victims’ remains.
“In addition to identifying these individuals, it is my goal that this investigation and final report present a complete picture that’s been missing for far too long, and that it brings some comfort and closure to the victims’ families,” Kenney said.
He said the investigation will include individuals approved by the Africa family.
Farley's decision to cremate and dispose of the bombing victims' remains comes weeks after it was revealed that the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University held onto and studied the human remains identified as two of the five children killed in the MOVE bombing.
