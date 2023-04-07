With the calendar turning to April, we are less than six weeks away from the citywide primary election. There are some major events this upcoming week, including the Black Media Matters event that The Philadelphia Tribune is co-hosting April 13 at the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church on Cheltenham Avenue.

As we trim down the days before the election, there are a lot of endorsements, announcement and things to track. Here are some of the biggest headlines in Philadelphia's mayoral race this week:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.