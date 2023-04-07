With the calendar turning to April, we are less than six weeks away from the citywide primary election. There are some major events this upcoming week, including the Black Media Matters event that The Philadelphia Tribune is co-hosting April 13 at the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church on Cheltenham Avenue.
As we trim down the days before the election, there are a lot of endorsements, announcement and things to track. Here are some of the biggest headlines in Philadelphia's mayoral race this week:
Gym unveils education plan
Former City Councilmember Helen Gym has run on education in the past, gaining an at-large seat in 2015 after years of teaching and organizing. Thursday, she revealed her comprehensive plan for the School District of Philadelphia, including $10 billion for a “Green New Deal” to upgrade aging buildings and facilities.
“We’re here today because we believe in great teachers, strong mentors, and fully-resourced school communities that change the course of young people’s lives,” Gym said at the event outside Edward T. Steel Elementary School in the city's Nicetown section. “We are here because we know that investing in a transformative vision for what our public schools and our children can be isn’t just possible, it’s a necessity. It starts with this plan to restore our cities by investing in our schools.”
Gym’s plan leverages outside funding, including the increase expected from state contributions following the successful legal challenge of the existing funding formulae, to provide more resources in schools.
Her focus is on improving neighborhood schools with more staff that’s better aligned to reflect the community’s diversity, providing safer routes for children to and from school, buildings open earlier and later to accommodate working schedules, and expanding career technical education (CTE) opportunities while getting students meet their benchmarks for progress.
Gym has long been a critic of budget austerity from the city and state, along with state control of the School District that ended recently. Her plan will spend $10 billion in upgrades and upkeep over the next 10 years. She’s also looking for more collaboration on policy, both within the school district and with parents and other stakeholders.
During the week, Gym picked up endorsements from progressive office holders and other organizations. State Sen. Nikil Savil and City Councilmember Kendra Brooks announced their formal support for Gym’s candidacy. The River Wards Area Democrats, a progressive group that represents four wards along the banks of the Delaware River, endorsed Gym on Tuesday.
“Helen has a reputation as a champion for progressive causes and a track record of effective policy results, including leading the passage of fair workweek laws, eviction diversion, paid sick leave, and a $15 minimum wage for city workers,” said Molly Hartman, President of Riverwards Area Democrats in a press release.
Parker picks up IBEW endorsement, more state legislators
Gym’s former Council colleague Cherelle Parker also had a big week for receiving endorsements. U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans announced his support on Monday, the same day ward leaders in the Northeast bucked historical trends and backed her in a public announcement. Wednesday her coalition got a major addition when IBEW Local 98 decided to support her mayoral bid.
The electrician’s union has been very active in Philadelphia politics for decades and played a major role in supporting current Mayor Jim Kenney to office. This is also their first major endorsement at the city level since the conviction and sentencing of former business manager John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and former Councilmember Bobby Henon, who served as the union’s political director.
“Among a deep and talented pool of candidates, Cherelle Parker impressed us the most,” said Mark Lynch Jr., the union’s new business manager, in the statement announcing the endorsement. “Cherelle Parker has always stood tall for working people and the labor movement.”
Three more elected officials announced their support of Parker’s candidacy on Thursday in West Philadelphia. Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. joined State Representative Morgan Cephas and State Senator Vincent Hughes (who was considering joining the race himself before making the most impressive video announcing not entering in perhaps the history of American elections) to endorse the former 9th District Councilmember.
Hughes’ leadership in West Philadelphia carries tremendous weight for someone like Parker who is looking to build support across sections and neighborhoods of the city from her base in Northwest Philadelphia. It also could mean a unique opportunity. Hughes is married to actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who took home an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress last fall for her role in ABC’s "Abbott Elementary," which depicts a public school in the city. Could a win in May, followed by one in November, give Parker a cameo on the show as herself? Could the city perhaps even convince Ralph and her colleagues to shoot in the city they’re portraying instead of Hollywood?
