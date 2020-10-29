Thousands of Philadelphians have signed up to be poll workers but there are still spots that need to be filled in certain areas of the city. Voter Project Senior Adviser Susan Gobreski said there is still time to sign up if you want to be a poll worker.
“There's a need in Northeast Philadelphia and parts of West and Southwest Philadelphia, but we also need people in case a vacancy occurs. It could be anywhere and you could be the right person to fill that vacancy. We are signing people on right up until the day before Election Day,” she said.
Older adults tend to account for a large portion of both poll workers and voters in U.S. general elections.
In the 2018 general election, around six in 10 U.S. poll workers (58%) were ages 61 and older, including roughly a quarter (27%) who were over 70, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of the Election Administration and Voting Survey.
Thanks to COVID-19, doctors have advised seniors with underlying health conditions to self-isolate during the pandemic, making many of them unable to work as poll workers this year.
“There's always been a need for poll workers, but a lot of time, older people filled those roles. This year in the primary, there was a big shortage because a lot of people declined to serve,” Gobreski said.
She said not having enough poll workers can lead to major complications and confusion.
“The shortage of poll workers in the recent primary led to consolidating polling locations. Everyone still had a place to vote but they closed a lot of polling locations and moved them to other places. That can mess you up if you thought you were supposed to vote someplace and suddenly it's not there. Obstacles like that can lead to voter disenfranchisement,” she said.
Gobreski said she is proud of the work that the Voter Project has been doing and their recruiting efforts seem to be paying off, but they still need more people.
“We've gotten over 40,000 people across Pennsylvania. We have over 20,000 in Philadelphia that have expressed interest. Interest isn't the same as signing up, because some people don't realize it's a long day, or they're not eligible or they realized that the hours don't work with their childcare needs. People want to serve their community. The details don’t always work for everybody, but you know that's a really good sign they want to help. It's a sign of how interested people are in the election this year,” Gobreski said.
There are perks to being a poll worker.
“Being a poll worker is an official position in Philadelphia so you get paid $200 for the day plus an additional $50 if you attend the mandatory one-hour online training,” Gobreski said.
Having enough poll workers is essential to combat problems seen at polling places around the country, like long wait times and long lines.
“One of the reasons that there was a big push to help recruit poll workers was to make sure more polling places were open, and there were enough poll workers in every place to help prevent lines. In Philadelphia, it won’t be a widespread problem, but it’s still a concern. It could be an issue for some people and so that's one of the reasons that we need people to be prepared to work together to solve the problems,” Gobreski shared.
Thanks to recruitment efforts there could be a lot of new faces at your local polling place. The Voter Project staffer has some advice for Election Day.
“People should be patient. There will be new poll workers this year. Know what you're doing when you get in the polling place to make it go faster for your fellow voters, be patient with the poll workers who are just trying to figure it out and help people vote. Let’s work as a team."
