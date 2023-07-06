Philadelphia-based non-profit The Welcoming Center has announced that Anuj Gupta is set to serve as its next president and CEO.
Gupta is now set to become the organization’s third CEO, following the exit of former CEO Peter Gonzales who will act as a senior advisor for a period of months to assist the transition.
“It is an honor to serve the organization that has meant so much to immigrant communities and the city for over 20 years,” said Gupta in a news release.
“The potential of The Welcoming Center for enriching our city are limitless, and I am deeply grateful to the Board of Directors for entrusting me to continue the work that is so important for so many of our newest residents.”
Founded in 2003, TWC is a non-profit organization that aims to promote “inclusive economic growth through immigrant integration” by “open[ing] doors of economic opportunity for immigrants of all education and skill levels and build[ing] immigrants’ individual and collective agency to address barriers to integration and wellbeing.”
Prior to his move to a leadership position at TWC, Gupta most recently served as chief of staff to Congressman Dwight Evans. His time in Washington, D.C., came following a five-year stint as general manager of Reading Terminal Market as well as terms as executive director of Mt. Airy USA and deputy managing director of the City of Philadelphia.
“Anuj Gupta is a proven leader in Philadelphia’s government, non-profit, and private sector communities,” said The Welcoming Center Board Chair Hao-Li Tai Loh.
“Looking across his career, it’s easy to see an unwavering commitment to promoting inclusivity. He has built an impressive track record empowering the immigrant community and fostering their integration into Philadelphia.”
