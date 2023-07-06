Anuj Gupta

Anuj Gupta

 Alec Larson TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Philadelphia-based non-profit The Welcoming Center has announced that Anuj Gupta is set to serve as its next president and CEO.

Gupta is now set to become the organization’s third CEO, following the exit of former CEO Peter Gonzales who will act as a senior advisor for a period of months to assist the transition.

