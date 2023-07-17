Early Sunday morning, a woman walked into her home in the 4900 block of Germantown to find four strange men waiting in her living room. She pulled out a gun and shot 48-year-old Jermaine Parker in the leg and arm, and shot 45-year-old Randy Miller in the back, according to police. Parker and Miller have been charged with burglary and related offenses.
Also this weekend in Germantown, a 32-year-old woman was stabbed once in the right shoulder and once in the back. The stabbing happened Friday in the 5100 block of Keyser Street. A medic unit transported her to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.
There were several other incidents of violence in the city. In West Philadelphia, a 46-year-old Black man was shot once in the left arm during an incident on 52nd and Race Streets. He was was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by Philadelphia police, and was listed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.
A 23-year-old Black woman was shot two to four times in her left arm by an unknown assailant at 51st and Market Street. She was also taken to Presbyterian Hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to Officer Miguel Torres of the Philadelphia Police Public Affairs.
A 43-year-old Black man was shot once in his lower body at 7 p.m. in the 5600 block of Osage Avenue. The man was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center by private vehicle and placed in stable condition. No arrests made or weapon recovered; an investigation is ongoing.
In South Philadelphia, a 21-year-old Latino man was stabbed 10 times. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital in Center City by Jefferson medics and was placed in stable condition.
Sunday afternoon in the Northeast, Philadelphia police from the 8th and 15th police districts responded to a report that a prison guard had been assaulted by an inmate. A 51-year-old corrections officer at the corrections facility at 8001 State Road was attempting to lock an inmate, 35, into his cell when he was attacked by the prisoner. The officer was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The incident remains active and ongoing with the Northeast Detective Division.
In Philadelphia’s Feltonville-section Friday, a suspect who boarded the number 57 bus at 5:30 a.m. near Front and Luzerne Streets, shot at the bus driver following an argument. The shot hit the windshield, and the bus driver and passengers were uninjured. Anyone with information is invited to contact SEPTA Police at 215-580-8111.
