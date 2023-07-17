shooter

SEPTA shooter who fired at bus driver on the 57 bus, Friday morning at 5:30 am. The incident happened near Front and Luzerne streets. — SEPTA

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Early Sunday morning, a woman walked into her home in the 4900 block of Germantown to find four strange men waiting in her living room. She pulled out a gun and shot 48-year-old Jermaine Parker in the leg and arm, and shot 45-year-old Randy Miller in the back, according to police. Parker and Miller have been charged with burglary and related offenses.

Also this weekend in Germantown, a 32-year-old woman was stabbed once in the right shoulder and once in the back. The stabbing happened Friday in the 5100 block of Keyser Street. A medic unit transported her to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

