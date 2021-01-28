Each year thousands of car enthusiasts come to the Pennsylvania Convention Center to check out what’s new in the automotive world. For the last 120 years the event has typically been held in winter but because of the pandemic and city capacity restrictions that was not possible this year. The 2021 Philadelphia Auto Show has been tentatively moved to June 19-27.
“While the June dates are secured, we will be using the next several months to determine the course of the pandemic and hold the appropriate meetings to determine if the show can be held safely and deliver the exceptional experience attendees and exhibitors expect and deserve,” said Kevin Mazzucola, executive director of the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia in a press release.
The Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia annually organizes the event. Established in 1904, it is the oldest association of its kind in the nation. Made up of almost 200 new car and truck dealers throughout the five-county Philadelphia area, the Association owns and produces the Philadelphia Auto Show each year.
The Philadelphia Auto Show has been educating area consumers while supporting the local economy for more than a century. The annual event generates a yearly economic impact of $50 million for the City of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
