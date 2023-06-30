featured The Philadelphia Tribune wins six national awards Tribune Staff Jun 30, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The NNPA Annual Convention was held Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 1. — Tribune Staff Photo 1 The NNPA Annual Convention was held Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 1. — Tribune Staff Photo 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Philadelphia Tribune won six national award on Thursday at the National Newspaper Publisher Association’s (NNPA) annual convention in Nashville, Tenn.The Tribune won first place Messenger Awards for best editorial for "Mayor Kenney: Lead or Leave,” best layout and design for a broadsheet and best original adverting campaign.The Tribune won second place awards for Faith and Religion section, Best Special Edition for its Black History supplement and for newsletter excellence. Tribune Managing Editor Irv Randolph thanked the staff for “their hard work and journalism excellence,” in achieving six national awardsThe Sacramento Observer won the John Russwurm Award for best newspaper. The Observer’s publisher Larry Lee also won the Publisher of the Year award. Lee attributed his newspaper’s success to great teamwork. “I will put my team to any other in the country…” said Lee.The theme of this year’s NNNPA conference was “The Black Press of America Amplifying Progress, Excellence and Voices of Black America.“The NNPA represent more than 200 Black-owned newspapers across the nation.This year marked the 196th anniversary of the “Black Press of America." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Messenger Awards × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos The Philadelphia Tribune's Black History Month Celebration Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeVen Parker, soul food entrepreneur, to have street named in his honorDivided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissionsSupreme Court decision sparks reaction from local and national leadersPhiladelphia remains under 'code red' air quality alertChicago mother sues city after murder charges were dropped against her and her son‘We are not fully operational’: Philly prison commissioner blames jailbreak on short-staffingNetflix's 'The Perfect Find' is pleasant escape from mainstream action filmsFTA announces $80 million investment in SEPTA for clean energy infrastructure upgradesPennsylvania Senate advances bill to overhaul probation systemHakeem Jeffries is staging a takeover of the New York Democrats. His hope to become Speaker may depend on it. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
