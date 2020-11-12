Every fall hundreds of the city’s African-American influencers, leaders as well as movers and shakers would gather at the Pennsylvania Convention Center to celebrate the annual release of the Philadelphia Tribune’s list of Philadelphia’s Most Influential African-Americans. Even though celebration has moved online, thanks to social-distancing guidelines, there’s a lot to celebrate Thursday afternoon.
Rev. Marshall Mitchell, Salem Baptist Church’s senior pastor, served as the celebration’s Master of Ceremonies and welcomed everyone before introducing Philadelphia Tribune President and CEO Robert W. Bogle.
“The 10 people on the Under 40 to watch, leaders, movers and shakers, and most influential these distinguished individuals all come from a variety of careers, different disciplines and experiences. Their success exemplifies a tireless work ethic and determination that should inspire us all,” Bogle said.
When Shanti Mayers got the call that she was going to be featured in The Philadelphia Tribune’s list of Philadelphia’s Most Influential African Americans, she wasn’t sure if they had the right person.
“Honestly, I was very surprised, honored and almost embarrassed a little bit but that's my own stuff. I guess it's around feeling deserving of such things but I'm always curious as to the way that I do influence people. I’m just like, wow,” the Sable Collective owner said.
Rashaad Lambert, one of this year’s ‘Top Ten Under Forty’, remembers reading the Tribune with his grandmother as a kid. He said getting this accolade brings everything full circle.
“My grandmother used to make us read the Tribune every week. And she’d always say, ‘you won't know what's going on in your community if you let somebody else tell it to you,” he shared.
The young leader said it’s important as a community to have events and acknowledgments like the Tribune’s annual Most Influential African-Americans list.
“If we don't do it, who can we, we expect to do it. In a city where it's about 80% black, it’s just really interesting to see who they decide to highlight when it comes time to do those lists and things of that nature. This is not just Philadelphia either. But it’s highlighted in a place like Philadelphia, that has such a large black population, and not a lot of black power,” Lambert said.
Mayers said that celebration during difficult times is not okay but often times it’s desperately needed.
“Regardless of what's going on, I think it's important for our community to be built in a positive way. I think it's important to recognize each other. I think it's important to celebrate, have some strategy, some strength and some encouragement when these really difficult times are upon us because if it isn’t one thing, it's another. By having these kinds of support systems, community events and efforts, I feel like they only strengthen our community. So I'm grateful for them,” she said.
Rev. Marshall Mitchell closed out the program with a message of hope.
“I have confidence now that the top 10 under 40, and our movers and shakers and our leaders in the creme de la creme, are going to make sure that these perilous times, we're going to be okay,” he said.
He also issued a challenge to the audience.
“You might not have been on any of these lists, but we need you. We need you to lead. We need you to move and shake. We need you to be integral, forceful and thoughtful,” the pastor said.
He ended the program by making a prediction for next year.
“I hope this program was an inspiration. I hope being here at Salem helps to remind you, we'll get back to church. We'll get back to business. And one day we're going to get back to Philly’s Most Influential and it won't be virtual, it will be, all of us again. And who knows. The pastor may even bless the cocktails,” he joked.
