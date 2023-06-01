Dr. Ala Stanford, a noted national leader in health equity and a healthcare policy adviser known for her excellent handling of the COVID-19 health crisis, was the keynote speaker at the Philadelphia Tribune's Women of Achievement Awards luncheon Thursday.

African-American women in all walks of business were honored at the event, held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Dr. Ellyn Jo Waller, a dedicated advocate for education, women's empowerment and the fight against human trafficking, and the wife of Rev. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, was the mistress of ceremonies.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.