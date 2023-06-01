Dr. Ala Stanford, a noted national leader in health equity and a healthcare policy adviser known for her excellent handling of the COVID-19 health crisis, was the keynote speaker at the Philadelphia Tribune's Women of Achievement Awards luncheon Thursday.
African-American women in all walks of business were honored at the event, held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Dr. Ellyn Jo Waller, a dedicated advocate for education, women's empowerment and the fight against human trafficking, and the wife of Rev. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, was the mistress of ceremonies.
Waller praised Stanford "for being a beacon of hope, challenging systemic barriers, and advocating for equal access to quality medical care" and for her "expertise and unwavering dedication."
"Many individuals have served as inspiration throughout the health care profession, many have committed to making the world more equitable, many could stand on the shoulders of Dr. Ala Stanford," Waller said. "She understands that we don't get where we get by ourselves ... She understands that to whom much is given much is required."
Stanford recalled being honored by the Tribune about 14 years ago. "The Tribune always honored and recognized us when many had forgotten," she said.
Stanford thanked many of the sponsors sitting in the audience who helped her in early efforts to get COVID-19 tests to patients. They included Independence Blue Cross, Comcast, Abington Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and TD Bank. "They gave us donations that kept us going, and I want to thank them publicly for that."
She thanked her pastor, Rev. Marshall Mitchell, who helped her to secure the help of Black churches in her efforts to test African Americans for the COVID-19. "All she needs is your parking lot and your restroom," he said, and churches like Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, Deliverance Evangelistic and Sharon Baptist Church said OK. "Because the Black church is something that we owned and had some control over. What I did was save more lives in the parking lot than I ever did in an operating room," Stanford said.
In those days, before the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, people were calling her to say they were being turned away for testing and treatment.
Sometimes she called hospitals on behalf of patients. Then she decided to reach out to people in ZIP codes where people had the highest COVID-19 rates. "These are the ZIP codes — I need you to find me a church in each one of these ZIP codes, and that's what we did," she said. She rented a van for a month and went from house to house checking on people who contacted her on her website.
"People were literally dying for a $50 test," she said. She and her team treated 500 to 1,000 people a day and ran up a giant Lab Corp. bill.
Why did she care? "I remembered being a 20-year-old in med school and feeling like I wanted to change the world," Stanford said. "When we would talk about the social determinants of health ... and that people who are poor have poorer health outcomes, I would have a pit in my stomach ... I thought, one day, when I have the opportunity, I am going to change that. Why I did it was because I wasn't the helpless 20-year-old I was back in medical school."
Stanford never actually called the differences in access to care in the early days of COVID-19 systemic or racist, but the data did. "It was just the data," she said. "All of the positivity rates (for COVID-19) in the city of Philadelphia were in ZIP codes like 19132 and 19150, but all of the resources were in places like 19107, downtown. But the positivity rates were less than 2% there. That is how we were able to get some of the support — again with the data."
These days, Stanford is known in Philadelphia — where she was born, in Germantown — as founder of the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health and Equity at 2001 Lehigh Ave. The center, which opened in November 2021, grew out of her work to get the COVD-19 vaccine to Black and brown people during the pandemic.
She started the Black Doctors' COVID-19 Consortium and held a 24-hour "vaxi-thon" to reach people of color in the neediest ZIP codes of the city at a time when Black people represented 22% of COVID-19 cases and were 2.8 times more likely to be hospitalized and die of the illness. By the end of the pandemic, the group — made up of about 200 health care professionals — had directly served over 100,000 people.
For her leadership and achievement, Stanford was considered for an appointment as Philadelphia's health commissioner in October 2021. Instead, she chose to continue to reach patients with a new health care center in the middle of North Philadelphia.
Before the COVID-19 era, Stanford served as regional director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the Mid-Atlantic, appointed by President Joe Biden. She is a former director of the Center for Minority Health and Health Disparities at Temple University School of Medicine and worked closely with the Allegheny West Foundation to improve the quality of life for area residents. Stanford has also been director of pediatric surgery at Abington Memorial Hospital.
Stanford was the nation's first African-American female pediatric surgeon trained entirely in the United States, and worked as a practicing physician for over 20 years. She is certified by the American Board of Surgery in both pediatric and general surgery.
Stanford has been recognized with numerous awards. She was named the 2023 STATNews Status List Changemaker in health and medicine and one of Forbes magazine's "Most Influential Women" in 2021 and 2022. These and other accomplishments will be highlighted in her memoirs, to be published by Simon and Schuster next year.
She grew in the Philadelphia's Northwest section and received both her undergraduate and medical degrees from Penn State University. She then completed her residency at the State University of New York-Downstate Medical Center and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She is married to Byron Drayton and they have three children.
Stanford is just one of the many examples the Philadelphia Tribune has brought to light, Waller said. "In this room, we have CEOs, COOs, VPs, MVPs, we've got everybody."
She said the Tribune has served as "a vital voice for freedom, justice and equality," and the Tribune Women of Achievement honorees are people that young people can look up to — "people who are making a change in our city" and "making Philadelphia a better place."
This year's honorees are:
- Karen Young, vice president for enterprise and procurement at Comcast Cable.
- Victoria Boston, vice president for engineering, network maintenance and construction for Comcast Cable.
- Kaphesia Jones, manager of the Project Management Office for Independence Blue Cross.
- Nadine Ellis, Provider Network account executive for Keystone First of Pennsylvania.
- Jennifer Burks, AVP and head of financial technology solutions for Lincoln Financial Network.
- Karen Washington, houseparent for the Milton Hershey School.
- Suzette Adams Sr., manager of energy acquisition for PECO.
- Lynette M. Brown-Sow, chair of the Philadelphia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.
- Ayanna Matlock, deputy transformation officer for organizational health for SEPTA.
- Dominique Casimir, senior vice president and chief of staff for Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.
- Shelley R. Sylva, head of corporate citizenship for TD Bank.
- Iris Reyes, founder of the Alliance for Minority Physicians, Penn Medicine.
- Diane Turner, curator at the Charles Blockson Library at Temple University.
