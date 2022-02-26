Friday morning, gathered at Mount Peace Cemetery, several faith and community leaders honored the lives of 23 formerly homeless individuals who passed away.
SELF Inc. organized the ceremony. According to a statement, the organization is a “human service agency that provides emergency and permanent supportive housing, housing-focused case management, mentoring, and other vital services and resources for Philadelphia’s most vulnerable communities.”
SELF said in a statement that the service would recognize the humanity and provide closure to the often marginalized formerly homeless individuals.
Mike Hinson, the President and COO of SELF Inc., said people deserve the dignity of a burial. Hinton noted that putting together a service for these unclaimed people was something SELF and their partners have worked towards since December.
“Some of the dignity that they may not have received in life when they experienced homelessness or any of the other traumas, and suffering they may have experienced, we believe that they deserve to have a final resting place in the dignity of that,” Hinson said.
Last October, Lester Ross, another man experiencing homelessness, passed due to COVID-19 complications.”That’s when we started the Lester Ross Homeless Memorial Fund to raise funds to bury the remaining individuals, Hinson said.
The Director of Advocacy and Public Policy at Project Home, Jennine Miller, said that affordable housing is the real issue at hand.
“We need to make sure that people have affordable housing,” Miller said. “And that people aren’t dying without a place to be in life and death.”
Miller said that nationwide and in Philadelphia, there is a day of remembrance for people who have died and experienced homelessness. Last year Philly honored 100 people.
“It’s a call to our society to step up and make sure that people are cared for in life,” Miller said. “We’re here today because people also need to be cared for with dignity, but we need to make sure that our efforts are focused on the people who are living and making sure that everybody has a safe place to call home.”
