The legacy of Octavius Valentine Catto, an educator, martyr, soldier and voting rights advocate, was honored Monday in front of his statue at City Hall with song, drums and speakers urging citizens to vote.
The event took place on the same day that Catto was assassinated, when he was 32-years old, 150 years ago near 8th and South St. In 1871 Catto was shot in the back by a white man seeking to prevent him from registering Black men to vote. His murder came on the first election day after the passage of the 15th Amendment, which granted African American men the right to vote.
“It’s important for people to understand that he was assassinated, but it did not kill his legacy,” said Joseph Certaine, founder of the O. V. Catto Voter Empowerment Initiative and organizer of the event. “This is important because Catto’s legacy is ongoing. That’s why is important for us to vote and to participate in the civic and electoral process.”
In honor of his voter rights efforts, City Commissioners, Lisa M. Deeley, Chair and Omar Sabir attended the event and spoke. The City Commissioner’s office oversees elections in Philadelphia County. Other speakers included Catherine Hicks, president of the Philadelphia NAACP, Rev. Robert Collier, Sr., president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity. The keynote speaker was Aaron A. Walton, president of Cheyney State University.
The MC for the event was Michael Coard, a lawyer and graduate of Cheyney, said that Catto was a student, professor and dean at the predecessor to Cheyney, the nation’s first Historical Black College and University (HBCU). The university was founded in 1837 as the African Institute and later, its named was changed to the Institute for Colored Youth before it moved to Cheyney, Pa. in the 1900s and became Cheyney.
Coard urged people to celebrate Catto’s legacy not only by voting, but by convincing others to vote. On Nov. 8, Pennsylvania residents will choose a governor, U.S. senator, city council members and other offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.