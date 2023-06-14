The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia names new president and CEO

Kathryn Epps Roberson has been named the new president and CEO for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.
The Fund made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Roberson will assume her new duties on July 5.
“I am thrilled to join The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia and to have the opportunity to help make the District’s goals a reality,” Roberson said in a statement.
“I believe in every student’s right and potential to live the best life they can — in the classroom, at home, and well into the future,” she added.
The announcement of Roberson caps off a national search led by Isaacson Miller, the same firm responsible for the School District of Philadelphia superintendent search last year.
Roberson was selected from 60 applicants, including 35 local and 25 nationwide applicants. She replaces Donna Frisby-Greenwood, who was the CEO and president of The Fund since 2015.
An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Fund coordinates, identifies and leverages philanthropic resources for public schools in the city. The organization has raised $41 million to support the school district since 2015, the year active fundraising began at the organization.
“The Fund is the only philanthropic organization that works directly with school leadership to align the investments of partners with the strategies that will impact the success of our students,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“As we embark on a new five-year strategic plan, I can’t think of a better time for Kathryn to strengthen our public-private partnerships as we work toward our collective goals,” he said.
Prior to being named the new president and CEO of The Fund, Roberson served as the first executive director of Hire! Philly, the only regional employer-led workforce intermediary in Philadelphia.
In that role, she was instrumental in implementing the coalition’s vision and strategy to align the advocacy, assets, and interests of local employers to support regional workforce development efforts and provide economic opportunities to all Philadelphians.
She was also responsible for launching PropelPHL, a digital platform and the only one-stop-shop in the Greater Philadelphia region to connect and foster collaboration between job seekers, employers, and workforce development organizations.
She is also the founder of the Philadelphia-based marketing consulting firm AEC Partners. Through her firm, Roberson has successfully partnered with a variety of nonprofit organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region, Urban Affairs Coalition, Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia, African American Museum in Philadelphia, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and several others to raise over $8 million collectively.
The firm has also supported several citywide events including the 2016 Democratic National Convention, National Urban League Conference and Forbes Under 30.
Roberson is a graduate of Howard University and is currently pursuing her Executive MBA at New York University’s Stern School of Business.
She is active in the community and serves on the Leadership Council for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Board Development Committee.
“The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia works in lockstep with the District, raising the necessary funds to support the goals and priorities that ensure the most successful outcomes for students,” said Sylvie Gallier Howard, a member of The Fund’s Board of Directors and co-chair for The Fund’s CEO search process, in a statement.
“Kathryn Epps Roberson brings unmatched experience in coalition-building and stakeholder engagement, an entrepreneurial background, and has dedicated her career to maximizing resources for the betterment of Philadelphia and Philadelphians,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.