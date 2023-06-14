The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia names new president and CEO

Kathryn Epps Roberson has been named the new president and CEO for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. — Submitted photo

 Talya Hailey McCaulley

Kathryn Epps Roberson has been named the new president and CEO for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

The Fund made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Roberson will assume her new duties on July 5.

chill@phillytrib.com

215-893-5716

