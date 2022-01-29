Temple University has hired more police officers, upgraded its safety technology, expanded its evening shuttle service, and hired long-time police chief Charles Ramsey, as part of a major review of its campus and neighborhood security policies.
Jason Wingard, Temple president, recently formed a Task Force on Violence Reduction Strategies, to keep stakeholders, such parents and North Philadelphia residents informed and engaged in improving safety. This task force is one of many efforts to help elevate the university’s anti-violence research and programs in order to find new solutions to help address Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic.
For example, Temple University Hospital continues examining gun violence through its Temple Safety Net, and Cradle to the Grave Programs, led by Amy Goldberg, surgeon-in-chief for Temple Health and Scott Charles, trauma outreach manager of Temple Hospital.
One of the only hospital-based violence prevention programs of its kind, Cradle to Grave offers young people a behind-the-scenes look into the physical, emotional, and social realities of firearm injuries. In the two-hour program, participants explore the real life and death experiences of a city teen whose story serves as an example of the true cost of gun violence. Since 2006, when it began, more than 13,000 young people have completed this unique award-winning program.
In 2021, the city recorded 562 homicides, most by gunfire. So far, this year, there have been 39 homicides, most by gunfire. In November, Samuel Collington, a 21-year-old Temple student, was shot and killed in an apparent robbery attempt on Park Avenue near campus. A 17-year-old resident of North Philadelphia turned himself in to face charges in that case.
In December, Wingard, hosted his first listening sessions on campus safety, walking and speaking with students, parents, landlords and Temple Police officers.
“The answers to solving this crisis can be found only by harnessing the collective expertise of the entire Temple community,” Wingard said. “This is all hands on deck and through the Task Force on Violence Reduction Strategies, we will bring together voices from across Temple and Philadelphia as we work together toward real, tangible solutions.”
Here are some of the other steps taken by the university:
• Hired 10 new Temple Police Officers; with a dozen more already trained and have started the interview process; a pool of 70 more applicants for next academy
• Doubled the number of Philadelphia Police Department officers patrolling outside of campus
• Enhanced cameras, lighting and emergency phones
• Expanded Temple’s on-demand evening shuttle service
• Held a successful daylong hiring event for Allied Universal, Temple’s on-campus security provider
Meanwhile, Temple has hired former Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Charles Ramsey, to audit all of the university’s campus security and safety measures.
“Charles Ramsey is one of the most decorated police commissioners in recent history, and his track record speaks for itself. His work in Philadelphia and with President Obama has been well-documented, but he also had great success leading police forces in both Chicago and Washington, D.C.,” Wingard said. “We are committed to enhancing safety around campus and Commissioner Ramsey’s expertise will be key to ensuring that we are on the right path.”
During Ramsey’s tenure as the city’s police commissioner, from January 2008 to January 2016, Philadelphia’s homicide rate dropped 37% and violent crime decreased by 31%.
In addition, Temple will launch a one-touch mobile safety app, RAVE Temple Guardian in February. Students will use the app to connect directly with Temple Police, to request police escorts and to report suspicious activity. The university is encouraging all students, faculty and staff to download the free app at the app store or Google Play.
“We believe that the RAVE technology has the potential to be a game changer for the Temple community,” said Charlie Leone, executive director of public safety. “No one should ever have to feel unsafe while on campus and this ensures that wherever our students go, they can be reassured that help is just a click away.”
