JoAnne Epps

Former Temple University Provost JoAnne Epps is expected to be named acting president. —TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

 TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

Sources say that an announcement could come as soon as Tuesday that JoAnne Epps will be named interim president of Temple University.

Epps, 71, is a former dean of Temple Law School, a position she held from July 2008 until her appointment as executive vice president and provost of Temple University in July 2016.

