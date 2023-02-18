featured breaking
Temple University police officer shot, killed
Kaleah Mcilwain
- Updated
A Temple University police officer was killed while trying to apprehend a suspect on Saturday night at 1700 W. Montgomery Avenue in Philadelphia, Temple University confirmed.
The officer was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At a little after 7 p.m. the officer tried to intervene during a carjacking at the corner of Cecil B. Moore and 15th street, police said.
Out of respect for the officer’s friends and family his identity will not be released.
This is the first Temple University police officer who lost their life in the line of duty, Temple Chief of Police, Dr. Jennifer Griffith said.
Police are looking for at least one suspect. No one is in custody at this time, according to police.
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Temple University Police Department are investigating this matter.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
NBC10
