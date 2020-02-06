Michael A. Young has been appointed CEO of Temple University Health System.
Young will serve in this capacity in addition to his current role as CEO of Temple University Hospital. He will focus on continuing the positive momentum to solidify TUHS’s stability following a successful restructuring of the health system undertaken in 2018.
“Michael Young is a highly skilled and experienced administrator who has done an outstanding job at Temple Hospital and deserves the opportunity to lead the entire health system,” Temple President Richard M. Englert said in a statement.
“The restructuring has brought financial stability and the opportunity for TUHS to make additional capital investments to improve our facilities and the outcomes for our patients.”
Young succeeds Acting CEO Stuart McLean, who returns to his role as the health system’s chief restructuring officer. The restructuring has included overseeing the transition of the university’s physician practice plan to a non-profit entity within TUHS; merging Jeanes Hospital into Temple University Hospital; and reaching agreement with Thomas Jefferson University for the sale of Fox Chase Cancer Center and the health system’s interest in Health Partners Plans.
Young has more than 30 years of leadership experience at large academic medical centers including the Pinnacle Health System, Grady Memorial Hospital, Erie County Medical Center and Lancaster General Hospital & Health System. He arrived at Temple in 2018 as chief operating officer of TUH and last year was appointed CEO of the hospital.
He holds board certification in health care management as a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and he holds a master’s degree in health administration, as well as a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Pittsburgh.
“I believe that Michael is the right person to continue the positive momentum for the Health System’s future, and I look forward to working with him in serving Temple’s unique health care mission in North Philadelphia,” Englert said.
“I also want to publicly thank Stu McLean for the outstanding work that he has done in leading the restructuring effort, and I am pleased that the university and the health system will continue to have the benefit of his leadership as CRO.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.