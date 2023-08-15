Temple to begin contract negotiations with faculty union TAUP

Temple University will begin to negotiate a new contract with the Temple Association of University Professionals this week.-FILE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

Temple University representatives will begin to negotiate a new contract with the Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) this week. The faculty union’s current agreement will end Oct. 15.

Temple previously offered an 18-month month extension to the current agreement, but TAUP declined the university’s offer. The extension proposed by Temple would have provided TAUP members with guaranteed salary increases starting July 1 and kept benefits steady.

