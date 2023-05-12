pumping water from a well

More than 2.5 million Pennsylvania residents rely on private wells for their drinking water. Yet these wells are not regulated, leaving homeowners to their own devices to test and treat their water.

Temple University researchers are recruiting rural and suburban families with private wells to better understand the impacts of drinking well water on children’s health. The scientists will study the correlation between microorganisms and bacteria in water and health problems such as norovirus and respiratory illness.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

