Temple University will raise tuition 3.9% for both in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students.
For the 2022-23 academic year, in-state tuition will rise to $17,136 a year and out-of-state tuition will be $30,864. Annual mandatory fees will increase to $924, up $34. The change is effective beginning the fall semester.
The increase, which was approved by the board of trustees, comes after the university froze tuition in 2019 and 2020 and had a 2.5% base tuition increase last year for in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students.
“Raising tuition is not a decision that we came to lightly as we recognize the impact it has on students and families,” said Ken Kaiser, chief operating officer at Temple University.
“We’re facing unprecedented inflation right now and that combined with the state appropriation remaining flat for the fourth consecutive year and the increasing costs of education, we realized that the tuition increase for the 2022-23 academic year was necessary,” Kaiser added.
The university plans to decrease its budget by 3.6%, approximately $41 million, to help keep its tuition cost down this academic year. Last year Temple cut its budget by 3%. Since the fiscal year 2020-2021, the university has cut its budget by over $115 million.
“You never want to cut the budget too significantly as that ultimately hinders students’ educational experience,” Kaiser said. “In this case, it’s going to help offset all the increase in expenses.
“We didn’t increase the tuition to cover just the increase in cost and we’re not looking for families and students to cover all of the increased costs,” Kaiser said. “The university is also taking a 3.6% budget cut to balance everything out.
“When we were looking at budget cuts, we looked closely at the areas where we could potentially cut costs, even more so in recent years,” Kaiser added. “We really wanted to keep the tuition increase as minimal as possible, despite the inflationary challenges we’re facing.”
In addition to budget cuts, Temple will allocate about $110 million in revenue to financial aid, a $5 million increase over last year, as a way to help students.
The university’s basic state funding appropriation of $158.2 million will also be used to help make Temple more affordable and accessible for Pennsylvania residents. Temple doubles the value of appropriation to provide every in-state resident a tuition discount of nearly 13,000.
“Despite a 3.9% increase, the values of affordability and access are paramount at Temple,” Kaiser said. “We will continue to provide students with high-quality student-centered education.”
