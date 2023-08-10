When Temple University starts classes on Aug. 28, it will begin to implement its Temple-Community Safety Zone, along with several new measures such as upgrading 500 cameras, an increase in police hours, foot and bike patrols.
Students will begin moving in a matter of days.
Jennifer Griffin, Temple vice president of public safety, said the school has 1,500 cameras that cover campus.
“We are updating and upgrading 500 cameras,” Griffin said. “We will be using multiple vendors to speed up the process.”
Once that is complete, Temple will add artificial intelligence to provide automated license plate readers and gun detection capabilities to the cameras in high traffic and high crime areas on and near campus.
In addition, Temple is opening a community hub that will provide resources and services for neighborhood residents, such as job placement, training, and legal and mental health support. It will refer community members to services provided on campus and by the city, state and elsewhere.
“We know that we cannot solve all of the crime and challenges around Temple just through law enforcement,” Griffin said. “It’s really going to take a holistic effort bringing in community partners. It’s not just police, it’s community, it’s government leaders and business that have to come together.”
“So the hub is really an opportunity to provide additional resources for people in the community, like job placement and job training, mental health support,” Griffin said.
Next week, Griffin and other Temple officials plan to meet with City Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District, and other community stakeholders to discuss the Temple-Community Safety Partnership Zone.
Rene McNear, 20th Ward chair of Democratic City Committee, said she welcomes the increased patrols and cameras and Temple’s efforts to reach out to the community.
“Everything that they can do to prevent crime and help the safety in the neighborhood is needed,” McNear said. “The community wants a visible presence and wants to be familiar with the people on patrol and feel comfortable with them.”
In June, City Council passed legislation to form a task force that would create a school/community partnership safety zone. At the time, Clarke, whose district includes the campus, said the task force would go beyond safety and seek to determine how Temple could better use its resources to help the community with things like scholarships, jobs and recreation.
The idea was part of a group of recommendations from a safety audit by former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey’s firm 21CP Solutions: “Establish, implement, and sustain a safety partnership zone with the purpose of making the North Philadelphia area within the zone a safer, better place to live, work, and thrive.”
The audit urged Temple to improve its recruitment and retention efforts.
Ramsey’s firm was hired by Temple last year to complete the audit after 21-year-old Samuel Collington, a Temple student, was shot and killed in May 2022 in an apparent robbery attempt.
Less than a year later, the Temple community was shocked by the shooting death in February of beloved Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald, 31, at 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue, while pursuing a robbery suspect. An 18-year-old Bucks County man, Miles Pfeffer, was later arrested and charged with his murder. He is in jail awaiting trial.
Fitzgerald’s death marked the first time a university officer was killed in the line of duty.
This set forth an outcry from Temple and the community for action, which resulted in the resignation of Jason Wingard as Temple president. Subsequently, Wingard was replaced by Joanne Epps.
Other safety measures will include a pilot program where Temple police officers will work 12-hour shifts. The university will also increase patrols by Allied Security, an outside contractor.
In addition, Temple will install new upgraded cameras, update its 18 Code Blue Phones with cameras, and gain access to Philadelphia Police Department and SEPTA Police cameras.
On Monday, Temple will launch a new personal safety app, called TUSafe, which will replace the RAVE Temple Guardian app. It will continue to offer the capabilities to chat with campus police and to call Temple police or 911.
Temple is also reorganizing its Department of Public Safety and adding several new positions.
Meanwhile, Griffin, who heads public safety at Temple, said the school is dealing with the nationwide shortage of police officers.
So in March, Griffin approached the Temple University Police Association (TUPA) after one year of a four-year contract and renegotiated a new deal that increases pay and benefits to make the department more competitive.
In addition, Temple now offers a $2,000 signing bonus for new officers, a $2,700 retention bonus and a $500 referral bonus.
But Alec Shaffer, TUPA president, takes exception to the whole idea of Temple’s new safety measures.
“The contract we just ratified comes after years of us demanding that Temple actually value our highly skilled police officers adequately,” Shaffer said. “We are still paid below market value and this contract, as we predicted, has not been effective at recruiting or retaining police officers. Previous offers by TUPA at market value for policing in the Philadelphia area were declined by Temple.”
