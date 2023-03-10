After six weeks of being on strike, the Temple University Graduate Students Associate (TUGSA) and Temple University have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.
“After six weeks of striking, the strength of our members combined with the support from our political, community and union allies pushed Temple to finally engage with our core demands," said TUGSA's lead negotiator Matt Ford in a statement.
"We are happy that Temple has finally recognized the value of its graduate employees and that both teams could come to this agreement," he said.
The tentative deal will include a "significant" pay increase and guaranteed raises in subsequent years as part of the contract, the union revealed on Twitter.
The agreement will remove the pay-tier system, which pays teaching assistants and research assistants differently based on their academic discipline, the union said.
The new contract agreement, if approved, would provide a partial subsidy for dependent health care, a first in TUGSA's 20-year history, according to the tweet. The agreement would also include increases to parental and bereavement leave policies and international travel.
The union said additional details surrounding the tentative agreement will be revealed over the next few days.
This is the second time TUGSA and the university have reached a tentative agreement. The union rejected a previous tentative agreement with the university last month. Over 92% of the votes rejected that agreement, with 83% voter turnout.
The union, which represents about 750 part-time teaching assistants and research assistants, has been on strike since Jan. 31. They have been negotiating with the administration on higher wages, better healthcare and improved working conditions. The strike was the first in the TUGSA’s 20 year history.
In a statement, Temple University spokesperson Deirdre Childress Hopkins said the university is ready for graduate students to come back to work.
“We are ready to see our graduate students get back to doing what they do best, which is teaching and mentoring our students while also conducting innovative, industry-leading research,” Childress Hopkins said.
“TUGSA will present the agreement to its membership for ratification today, and we are optimistic that it will be accepted,” she said.
