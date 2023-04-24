The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) announced that 81% of its members of have made a “no confidence” vote in Temple Board of Trustees’ chair Mitchell Morgan and Provost Gregory Mandel.
On Monday, the faculty union, which has over 2,000 members comprised of faculty, librarians, and other academic professionals, revealed that a majority of the members of its bargaining unit had voted “no confidence” in Morgan and Mandel following a weeklong process that took place the week prior.
The no-confidence vote, which is reportedly the first in the union’s history, was held after a number of members approached the union with “with issues and concerns about senior members of Temple University leadership,” according to a news release from the union.
"It has become abundantly clear that key stakeholders at our university — people whose work and commitment ensures that Temple fulfills its mission — must be part of the biggest decision-making processes,” said Hammam Aldouri, vice president of Organization for TAUP.
“We are eager to move forward and build a positive relationship with Temple leadership so that we can refocus our energies on what is most important: providing an internationally recognized university that prepares students to be leaders in their fields of work and study.”
After union members brought up their concerns to leadership, their concerns were collected and circulated in early March. This led to the union initially authorizing a “no confidence” vote in former Temple president Jason Wingard, but he resigned last month before the vote could commence.
Following Wingard’s resignation, union leadership decided to move forward with the “no confidence” vote against the Temple Board of Trustees members as the union said that none of the core issues they had put forth had been resolved by Wingard’s departure.
The “no confidence” vote comes as TAUP is set to enter into contract negotiations with the university, with the union expected to focus on issues such as job security, wages and salary equity.
In the news release announcing the result of the “no confidence” vote, the union excoriated the university for refusing to hold negotiations on-site at the Temple campus.
“TAUP will continue to push for shared governance on critical issues that concern a wide range of key stakeholders in negotiations and in our everyday work at the University. Temple administration is currently refusing to negotiate on campus, instead pushing for off-site, costly negotiations,” said the union.
“On campus negotiations would allow for increased transparency and accessibility for TAUP members to engage with the process, and would be a small but significant step towards rebuilding trust in the Temple community in a concrete and meaningful way. We are hopeful that Temple administration will understand this and meet TAUP at the negotiation table on campus, a space we all share and care for.”
In a message to members of the “Temple community” released following the vote, acting Temple University president JoAnne A. Epps said the university “respects and takes seriously the sentiment expressed by TAUP in this vote.”
“We have a long and proud tradition of welcoming free expression and I want to personally thank all constituencies who invest the energy and effort to make their feelings known. As a community, we may not always agree — and we don’t have to — but if we don’t share our views, we cannot increase our understanding and move forward. To ensure this, we must listen to the diverse perspectives of all Temple constituencies, act collaboratively and regain faculty confidence,” Epps said.
