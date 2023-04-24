news-temple042523-01.JPG

The Temple Association of University Professionals announced that 81% of its members of have made a “no confidence” vote in Temple's Board of Trustees’ chair Mitchell Morgan and Provost Gregory Mandel. —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) announced that 81% of its members of have made a “no confidence” vote in Temple Board of Trustees’ chair Mitchell Morgan and Provost Gregory Mandel.

On Monday, the faculty union, which has over 2,000 members comprised of faculty, librarians, and other academic professionals, revealed that a majority of the members of its bargaining unit had voted “no confidence” in Morgan and Mandel following a weeklong process that took place the week prior.

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.