Temple faculty union to consider no-confidence vote next week

Members of Temple University’s faculty union will meet next week and vote whether to take a vote of no-confidence in the university’s central administration.
During a meeting on March 17, Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) will have a chance to speak for or against the motion before the meeting will end with a public vote. If approved, the vote of confidence will take place the following week.
The no-confidence vote would be against Temple president Jason Wingard, provost Gregory N. Mandel and senior vice president and chief operating officer Ken Kaiser. Wingard became the president at Temple in July 2021. He is Temple’s first African-American president.
It would mark the first time the union has held a no-confidence vote of a president in its 50-year history. A no-confidence vote holds no real power. The decision was made after the faculty union held an emergency session of its executive committee Monday.
“We are moving forward because of the overwhelming concerns we have received about this administration,” said Jeffrey Doshna, president of TAUP in a statement.
“This is a democratic process, which gives our members and others across the university community a public vote by the union on whether to authorize a vote of no confidence,” he said.
TAUP held an emergency town hall last week, which was attended virtually by 580 of its nearly 2,500 members. During the meeting, members expressed concerns over hiring, longtime professors being let go, class caps and contracts.
Members also raised concerns about public safety after the death of Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald, the ongoing gun violence in the city, vacancies in some key administrative jobs and the current strike by the Temple University Graduate Students Association.
