Temple faculty union authorizes no-confidence vote

Members of Temple University’s faculty union have authorized holding a no confidence vote against the university’s president Jason Wingard, board of trustees chair Mitchell Morgan and provost Gregory Mandel.
On Tuesday, Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) announced the outcome of the online vote faculty that was held over the last several days.
Out of 917 faculty cast votes, 84% support moving ahead with a vote of no confidence in the university’s central administration. Ninety-seven percent sought a no-confidence vote in Wingard, 86% sought a no-confidence vote for Morgan and 79% sought a no-confidence vote for Mandel.
Wingard became the president at Temple in July 2021. He is Temple's first African-American president. It will mark the first time the union has held a no-confidence vote of a president in its 50-year history.
The union will hold a formal vote of no-confidence the week of April 10.
