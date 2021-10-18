New Temple University President Jason Wingard wants to ensure his students are adequately prepared to succeed in the workforce when they graduate. The newly launched Center for Ethics, Diversity and Workplace Culture (CEWDC) at Fox School of Business is an initiative that will aid in that mission.
Announced this past week, the CEWDC will be a place for research, information, dialogue, and creating healthy workplace cultures.
Leora Eisenstadt, an associate professor of legal studies, will oversee the center along with Murray Shusterman, a research fellow.
"At the Fox School of Business, we are committed to transforming student lives, developing leaders, and impacting our local and global communities through excellence and innovation in education and research," said Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business and the School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management (STHM).
The center intends to create a safe space where people can unequivocally be their authentic selves.
Temple will use its alumni base and business leaders from around the world for the Senior Advisory Board to oversee the center.
"CEDWC will also capitalize on the thought leadership from some of the largest firms in the world," Eisenstadt said. "The Senior Advisory Board brings together experts in talent management, culture change, and diversity, equity and inclusion from major corporations to provide funding for CEDWC's activities, help guide its agenda, share best practices, and continue to make the business case for DEI."
The board will be represented by businesses and firms like Walmart, Advanced Auto Parts, Lincoln Financial Group and Comcast.
The CEDWC plans to have speakers discuss "Race at Work," a series focusing on anti-racism efforts, implicit bias, and inclusion and belonging. There will also be a student-initiated conference on LGBTQ+ issues in corporate America and a pilot program to provide diversity, equity and inclusion education for business industry partnerships.
"Students need to learn about diversity and workplace culture issues in school," Eisenstadt said. "In addition, they need to practice having difficult conversations because they will surely have them when they enter the workplace."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.