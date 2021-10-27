PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police on Wednesday were searching for suspects after a 16-year-old was shot and killed as he returned home from work with his twin sister.
The twins had finished working at a McDonald's and had taken a ride share service home when they were approached by two males late Tuesday evening, police said.
"Due to the fact that this 16-year-old was hit multiple times, over ten times, in his head, chest, and his back, it appears he was clearly the intended target due to the fact that he was struck so many times by gunfire," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His sister managed to flee to safety inside the home.
Police spoke to the manager and employees at the McDonald's who told officers there were no problems or disturbances involving the 16-year-old, Small said.
