PHILADELPHIA — The detonation of an explosive device inside a Philadelphia row home has left a teenage girl seriously injured and the residence damaged, authorities said.
The 16-year-old girl was with two other teens when the device was detonated around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The injured girl apparently lost most of her right foot and had other injuries, and she remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Authorities have not provided specific details about the device or how it was detonated. The blast left a foot-wide hole in the ceiling of the two-story home, authorities said.
The two other teens apparently were not injured. It wasn't clear if any of the three teens lived in the home, and there names have not been released.
