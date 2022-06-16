Philly police car

A police car in Philadelphia. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

A teenager in a rented Mercedes-Benz was killed in Center City late Wednesday night in what witnesses told Philadelphia police was an apparent road rage shooting.

Officers were called to 15th and Pine streets around 11 p.m. to find the rented sedan with multiple bullet holes in it and the teen slumped over in the driver's seat, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The teen had multiple gunshot wounds to his neck, shoulder, arm and leg, Small said. Medics rushed him to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

