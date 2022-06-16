A teenager in a rented Mercedes-Benz was killed in Center City late Wednesday night in what witnesses told Philadelphia police was an apparent road rage shooting.
Officers were called to 15th and Pine streets around 11 p.m. to find the rented sedan with multiple bullet holes in it and the teen slumped over in the driver's seat, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The teen had multiple gunshot wounds to his neck, shoulder, arm and leg, Small said. Medics rushed him to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Read more at NBCPhiladelphia.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.