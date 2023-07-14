Abington Township Police arrested one of two suspects for grabbing a 14-year-old by the arm in an alleged attempted abduction at the Willow Grove Park Mall, Wednesday night. — Abington Township Police Facebook
Khalil Evans, 44, was arrested in Media, Delaware County for allegedly attempting to abduct a 14-year-old teenage girl at the Willow Grove Park Mall.
Abington police said the attempt happened on Wednesday night. The teen screamed and ran away, and reported to local police that a man calling himself Alex had accosted her at the bottom of the escalator at the mall. The teen said the man tried to give her his phone number and put his arm around her before grabbing her arm.
Abington police arrested Evans for the incident at the Willow Grove Park Mall, in the 2500 block of Moreland Road.
Evans is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment of a minor, which is a second degree felony, according to 6abcnews.com
A second teen came forward and said that the same man may have accosted her at the mall. And an 18-year-old woman and her friend said they were approached by Evans, and he also grabbed them by the arm. They got rid of him by giving him fake phone numbers.
Philadelphia Police Public Affairs Officer Miguel Torres, said that any teen – or young woman — in such a situation should “scream and protect yourself. If you can get away – run to the nearest business or store and get help. Teens who are too young should not be by themselves, anyway. Walk with other people instead of by yourself. Also, kids parents should know where they are. Parents can track their kids’ location on their cellphones. For example, on an iPhone, you can share your location with your family, as you go.”
Willow Grove Park Mall marketing director Karisa Washam said in a statement, “As always the safety and security of our shoppers is a top priority. We were pleased to learn that one of the suspects was apprehended and we will continue to cooperate with the Abington PD in their investigation. We are thankful to both bystanders and authorities for their prompt reaction.”
Abington police were still seeking a second suspect, a man who appeared to be around 50 years old, who was with Evans, at the time of the incidents. The remaining suspect is a Black man with a medium brown complexion, thick facial hair, a dark blue T-shirt, blue jean shorts and white and black sneakers, according to police. He also had sunglasses tucked into the top of his T-shirt collar, wore a lanyard around neck and had keys dangling from his front right pocket. He got away in a car that may have been a Chrysler minivan or a Dodge Journey.
Evans has an extensive criminal record, according to Abington police. Court dockets from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania show that he was charged with multiple offenses including attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and criminal conspiracy following a March 10, 2008 incident. He was convicted in November 2009 and sentenced to 15-30 years in prison at the State Correctional Institution at Albion for the 2008 incident.
According to Abington police, Evans was on probation and his list of legal offenses includes making terroristic threats.
