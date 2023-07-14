Mall

Abington Township Police arrested one of two suspects for grabbing a 14-year-old by the arm in an alleged attempted abduction at the Willow Grove Park Mall, Wednesday night. — Abington Township Police Facebook

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Khalil Evans, 44, was arrested in Media, Delaware County for allegedly attempting to abduct a 14-year-old teenage girl at the Willow Grove Park Mall.

Abington police said the attempt happened on Wednesday night. The teen screamed and ran away, and reported to local police that a man calling himself Alex had accosted her at the bottom of the escalator at the mall. The teen said the man tried to give her his phone number and put his arm around her before grabbing her arm.

