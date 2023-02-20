As cries of pain echo out around the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, law enforcement officials have released additional details surrounding the apprehension and prosecution of the suspect in the murder of 31-year-old Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will be prosecuting 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, of Buckingham Township, for Fitzgerald’s murder. Pfeffer was taken into custody in Bucks County by the U.S. Marshals around 7 a.m. Sunday, and was transferred to Philadelphia soon after, where he was arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department, who will be leading the murder investigation.
The DA’s Office will be charging Pfeffer with counts of murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, possession of an instrument of crime, and assorted related offenses.
Under the city’s statutes regarding defendants charged with murder, Pfeffer will not be eligible for release on bail.
Pfeffer reportedly had a preliminary arraignment Monday morning, and has been scheduled to return to court for further proceedings March 7.
“We join law enforcement and people across the region in expressing our heartbreak and outrage over this horrific crime. Officer Fitzgerald’s life was ripped from him and his loved ones violently and senselessly. As the DA’s Homicide Unit begins the work of holding Miles Pfeffer accountable for his alleged crimes, our Victims Services team will also be extending loving support to Officer Fitzgerald’s family and loved ones,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.
“Temple University Police, the U.S. Marshals, the PPD and their colleagues in Bucks County are all to be commended for bringing this defendant into custody so quickly. Once again, I call on state and federal lawmakers to apply that same urgency toward addressing the obscene supply and availability of firearms in our communities, which robs people of their lives, futures, and freedoms in a way that no other wealthy peacetime nation tolerates. Students, staff, and public safety officers from Pennsylvania to Michigan to California deserve to live freely — absent the danger and trauma that daily gun violence imposes on every American.”
On Saturday night, Fitzgerald came in contact with Pfeffer while investigating reports of an incident near Temple’s campus. It was during this encounter that Pfeffer allegedly shot Fitzgerald in the head, killing him.
Pfeffer then allegedly attempted to rob Fitzgerald of his gun and the contents of his pockets while the officer was lying fatally wounded on the ground, after which point Pfeffer allegedly committed a carjacking at a nearby location.
Reports indicate that Pfeffer was with his brother and another accomplice the night of the incident, although officials have yet to disclose whether there will be charges levied against additional participants in the crime. Pfeffer’s mother also allegedly became involved when she picked him up and took him home following the carjacking that followed the initial assault of Fitzgerald.
As police continue to search the suspect’s residence in Buckingham Township, Pa., it has been reported that Pfeffer told officials that he had melted the gun used to kill Fitzgerald.
It has also come to light that this may not have been Pfeffer’s first run-in with law enforcement. According to reports, Pfeffer was arrested and charged last year with making terroristic threats and false reports in an incident that led to the closure of Central Bucks South High School in Warrington. Pfeffer was reportedly sentenced to one month’s probation after being charged with the crime.
