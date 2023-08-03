Ghost guns on display

Ghost guns on display at the San Francisco Police Department. — AP Photo/Haven Daley, file

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

The Supreme Court will decide Friday whether or not to take up a case regarding ghost guns.

Ghost guns are unregulated firearms that anyone including minors and prohibited purchasers can buy and build without a background check.  

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.