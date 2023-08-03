The Supreme Court will decide Friday whether or not to take up a case regarding ghost guns.
Ghost guns are unregulated firearms that anyone including minors and prohibited purchasers can buy and build without a background check.
The high court froze a U.S. District Court ruling last week that would have overridden Department of Justice requirements on the manufacture and sale of ghost-gun kits. The kits produce un-serialized, untraceable guns that can be ordered online.
Judge Reed O’Conner said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives overstepped its authority when it redefined gun kits as firearms under the law last year. The administration required ghost-gun manufacturers to make every gun traceable for law-enforcement officials, but did not ban the kits.
Philadelphia is waging its own war on ghost guns. In early July, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city has filed a lawsuit against two manufacturers of ghost guns. The two companies, Polymer80 Inc. and JDS Supply, are among the largest suppliers of guns confiscated in Philadelphia. The city lawsuit was filed with co-counsel Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Hausfeld Law Firm.
Ghost guns have been commonly used by minors and people with a history of felonies. One such gun was found in the home of Kimbrady Carriker, who is charged with the Fourth of July mass shooting in the 5600 block of Chester Avenue in Kingsessing. Carriker, 40, is charged with killing five people, shooting two more people and endangering the life of a 10-year-old boy.
The city's lawsuit seeks payment for damages from the two ghost-gun manufacturers and the creation of an abatement fund for harm caused by the use of ghost guns in Philadelphia communities.
Through negligent practices, the two manufacturers have “perpetuated the gun violence crisis and threatened the public’s right to health and safety by marketing, selling and dispersing un-serialized ghost gun kits into Philadelphia,” the city said in a statement.
“Today, the City of Philadelphia is taking a stand against gun violence that kills hundreds of people — including children — every year,” Kenney said. “In recent years, we’ve seen a rise in the criminal use of illegal, un-serialized ghost guns, assembled using ghost gun kits sold by Polymer80 Inc. and JDS Supply. These untraceable weapons pose a dire threat to our public health and are often used to inflict violence.”
According to police officials, of the more than 6,000 guns used in crimes last year, about 10% were ghost guns. About 87% of the ghost guns seized in 2023 were manufactured by Polymer80 Inc., according the Axios news service. In 2022 alone, the Philadelphia Police Department confiscated 575 ghost guns during police investigations.
In a separate tough-on-guns lawsuit, Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and City Council President Darrell L. Clarke announced last week that the city is suing three local gun shop owners for accommodating illegal straw purchases.
Franks Gun Shop and Shooting Range, Delia’s Gun Shop and Tanner’s Sports Center were named in the straw purchases suit. “Their illegal practices have allowed guns to fall into the hands of minors, criminals and other individuals who are not permitted to possess a firearm,” said Renee Garcia, law department chair of litigation for the City of Philadelphia.
According to the mayor’s office, guns sold by each vendor named in the lawsuit have been used in homicides and non-fatal shootings, and continue to be recovered in Philadelphia in connection with crimes such as home invasion, robbery, narcotics possession and distribution, vehicle theft and other violent crimes.
“Straw purchases represent a disturbing trend that has plagued our society for far too long,” Outlaw said. “By exploiting loopholes in the system, these bad actors can continue to undermine our collective safety.
“Our officers and law enforcement officers work tirelessly to keep our streets safe, but the availability of straw purchase weapons presents an immense burden on their efforts. It diverts our limited resources, our time and our staffing away from addressing other pressing issues and intensifies the challenges facing our communities.”
