Each day of the bribery trial of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, his wife Dawn Chavous, and their two co-defendants, a group of loyal family members shows up at the federal courthouse for moral support, like clockwork.
Many of the supporters say that Johnson, 49, his wife Chavous, 42, along with co-defendants and former Universal Companies executives Abdur Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan are innocent. They say Johnson is an effective City Council member who represents his constituents to the fullest.
“I feel it’s important for the judge and jury to see the support for Councilmember Johnson and his wife Dawn, while they are trying to decide what they are going to do,” said former State Rep. Ronald Waters, who represented West, Southwest and Yeadon. Waters retired in 2015.
Waters who was in court Monday, has been there a least a half a dozen times during both trials.
“They need to know that people care and are concerned. We are hoping that the end verdict will be not guilty,” Waters said. “I have nothing but respect for Councilmember Johnson and his wife Dawn Chavous. We have to think about their children.”
All four have pleaded not guilty to two counts each of honest services wire fraud. U.S. prosecutors allege that Islam and Dawan bribed Johnson, in the form of a consulting contract for $3,500 a month for Chavous, in exchange for help with two official acts, one related to the former Royal Theater on South Street and the other related to two parcels of land on Bainbridge Street, both are in the 2nd District, which Johnson represents.
Johnson’s district also includes parts of Center City, South and Southwest Philadelphia, the sports stadiums, Philadelphia International Airport, the Navy Yard and the ports.
Universal Companies is a real estate developer and charter school operator, started by legendary music producer and co-founder of the iconic Philadelphia International Records Kenny Gamble.
But defense attorneys argue that prosecutors have failed to offer any witnesses, emails or telephone calls backing up this charge, despite a six-year investigation.
Prosecutors also offered as motives that Universal, Johnson and Chavous were having financial problems, but evidence presented by defense attorneys showed that it wasn’t so.
Defense attorneys also said Chavous, was well-qualified to get the consulting contract based on her education, extensive experience with charter schools and public relations and fundraising background.
Supporters also packed the courtroom during the first trial that ended in April. After four days of deliberations jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict, which resulted in U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh declaring a mistrial.
Some supporters include well-known Philadelphians such as Ryan N. Boyer, business manager of the Laborers District Council and head of the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, several ministers, such as Bishop James Daniel Robinson of Yesha Ministries Worship Center, and Jannie Blackwell, former City Council member and longtime Democratic ward leader. There are also other not so famous counted among the defendants’ supporters, such as Fred Tookes, a Local 332 member, businessman and North Philadelphia resident.
On Monday, jurors started deliberating at 11 a.m. Thursday, but again failed to reach a verdict. McHugh let the jury to go home early for Halloween.
On Friday, the jurors went home early because of the visit to the city by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for a Democratic fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Jurors are scheduled to resume deliberations Tuesday morning.
Ronald Martin, 71, Johnson’s stepfather, said: “I just feel no father would like to see his son and daughter-in-law going through what they are going through. We just keep our faith and our prayers. We have to believe that something good is going to come from this.”
