In order to be a successful grocer for 35 years, Jeff Brown said he had to learn about the people in the neighborhoods, their religious beliefs and culture because those things affect their diets and other aspects of their lives.
“I had to understand the neighborhoods because every neighborhood is different,” Brown said. “Philadelphia is a city of neighborhoods.”
On Wednesday, before a packed crowd of about 300 people, Brown said he would use that knowledge and sensitivity to run for mayor of Philadelphia.
In a well-crafted event, Brown came out to a packed crowd of about 300 people at First District Plaza, to the theme music of Rocky and a cheer squad. He joined the stage with religious leaders, his wife Sandy, their sons, along with Wendell Young, IV, President of United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 1776 and Rev. Marshall Mitchell, senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Abington, who served as the master of ceremonies.
Brown, President & CEO of Brown’s Super Stores, which owns several ShopRite and Fresh Grocer supermarkets, estimated that he has hired about 60,000 workers over the three-decades plus he has been in business, including about 500 returning citizens, who were incarcerated.
For his part, Brown said he wanted to do three things if elected mayor, dismantle systemic poverty, re-imagine and rebuild the police department and improve the quality of life in the city.
On Tuesday, another business owner and former city council member and real estate mogul, Alan Domb, tossed his hat in the ring for mayor of Philadelphia, on Tuesday, making his announcement in an online video.
Domb, owner of Alan Domb Real Estate, which helps people buy sell or rent properties, many of which are luxury condominiums, is the fourth former council member to announce that he is running for mayor.
Other former council members Derek Green, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quinonez Sanchez, have all resigned their positions to run for mayor. Last month, fellow city worker Rebecca Rhynhart, former city controller, resigned her position to run for mayor. All are democrats.
Meanwhile, entry of Brown and Domb, two independently wealthy candidates for mayor, might trigger an increase in the city’s campaign contribution limits.
City campaign finance laws limits campaign contributions are limited to $3,100 per individual and $12,600 from political actions committees (PACs) partnerships, or sole proprietorships.
According to the city board of ethics, if a candidate contributes $250,000 or more into their own campaign in a calendar year, those campaign donation limits are doubled, to $6,200 for individuals and $25,200 for PACs and other groups mentioned above.
